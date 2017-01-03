Isenberg Reacts : The Five Gifts From WWE in 2016

As we head into 2017, this is a perfect time to look back at what occurred in the WWE in 2016. From a casual fan to the diehard fan, I have compiled the five gifts that the WWE gave us in 2016. I cannot wait to read everyone’s opinions, where you can tweet me @JoshIsenberg4 or watch me weekly on Chair Shot Reality and get your thoughts on air @CSReality. Number 5: The Return of Shane McMahon It is very difficult to remember a more surprising return in WWE history than Shane McMahon. Who had Shane vs. The Undertaker on their WrestleMania card this time last year? Who had Shane McMahon returning to an authority role on Smackdown Live? Answer: Nobody. That is why it made his year nine months worth of storylines so good and so captivating. Shane came back after a very long time away from television and made an immediate impact inside and outside of the ring. His match at WrestleMania will always be remembered by his “Leap of Faith.” He did not stop there, as another big impact he made was at Survivor Series. Shane came back at a time where WWE needed him. They needed a fresh McMahon to step up and take over. When the brand split occurred, you knew he would be the right fit to run a show. He still gets a bigger pop than 90 percent of the roster. In 2016, WWE gave us the gift of Shane McMahon. I was shocked day one and still shocked now that he is still around. Soak it in because you know this will not last forever. What is next for Shane? Well, I am not sure they need him for WrestleMania 33 in a match, but I would love to see him involved in anchoring a Smackdown vs. RAW match, with some sort of stipulation on the line to benefit his show. Just having Shane run Smackdown made it feel more important, like WWE actually trying to make that show as important as the one on Monday nights. Ratings tell all, and this past week was a huge indication that Smackdown Live is having more success than previous.