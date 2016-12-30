Wrestlezone Year-End Reader Awards 2016: Your Winners For Best Wrestler, Match of the Year, Most Improved, Feud of the Year, More

|
Earlier this month, we polled our readers on nine different year-end awards to determine the best performers and performances of 2016. We sent your results, over 30,000 votes in total, to a panel of staff members, writers and wrestling experts who will determine the final, official Wrestlezone Year-End Awards, which we will begin rolling out during the first week of 2017.
Featured below are YOUR results. The Year-End Reader Awards, if you will.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
FEUD OF THE YEAR
MOST UNDERRATED
MOST IMPROVED
TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR
BEST ON THE MIC
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
MATCH OF THE YEAR