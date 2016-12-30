Wrestlezone Year-End Reader Awards 2016: Your Winners For Best Wrestler, Match of the Year, Most Improved, Feud of the Year, More

Mike Killam

Earlier this month, we polled our readers on nine different year-end awards to determine the best performers and performances of 2016. We sent your results, over 30,000 votes in total, to a panel of staff members, writers and wrestling experts who will determine the final, official Wrestlezone Year-End Awards, which we will begin rolling out during the first week of 2017.

Featured below are YOUR results. The Year-End Reader Awards, if you will.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (MALE)

  1. AJ Styles
  2. Kenny Omega
  3. Broken Matt Hardy
  4. Chris Jericho
  5. Kevin Owens

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

  1. Charlotte
  2. Sasha Banks
  3. Asuka
  4. Sexy Star
  5. Alexa Bliss

FEUD OF THE YEAR

  1. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte
  2. John Cena vs. AJ Styles
  3. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler
  4. Broken Matt vs. Brother Nero
  5. Samoa Joe vs. Shinuske Nakamura

MOST UNDERRATED

  1. The Miz
  2. Cesaro
  3. Sami Zayn
  4. Bray Wyatt
  5. Tye Dillinger

MOST IMPROVED

  1. Broken Matt Hardy
  2. The Miz
  3. Alexa Bliss
  4. Charlotte
  5. Heath Slater

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR

  1. The Revival
  2. The New Day
  3. The Young Bucks
  4. The Broken Hardyz
  5. DIY

BEST ON THE MIC

  1. Chris Jericho
  2. The Miz
  3. Enzo Amore
  4. Broken Matt Hardy
  5. Kevin Owens

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

  1. Braun Strowman
  2. Matt Riddle
  3. Lio Rush
  4. David Finlay
  5. Takuya Nomura

MATCH OF THE YEAR

  1. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Dallas)
  2. AJ Styles vs. John Cena (WWE SummerSlam)
  3. The Revival vs. DIY (NXT Toronto)
  4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles (WK 10)
  5. Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (WWE No Mercy)
