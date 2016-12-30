Wrestlezone Year-End Reader Awards 2016: Your Winners For Best Wrestler, Match of the Year, Most Improved, Feud of the Year, More

Earlier this month, we polled our readers on nine different year-end awards to determine the best performers and performances of 2016. We sent your results, over 30,000 votes in total, to a panel of staff members, writers and wrestling experts who will determine the final, official Wrestlezone Year-End Awards, which we will begin rolling out during the first week of 2017. Featured below are YOUR results. The Year-End Reader Awards, if you will. WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (MALE) AJ Styles Kenny Omega Broken Matt Hardy Chris Jericho Kevin Owens WRESTLER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE) Charlotte Sasha Banks Asuka Sexy Star Alexa Bliss FEUD OF THE YEAR Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte John Cena vs. AJ Styles The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler Broken Matt vs. Brother Nero Samoa Joe vs. Shinuske Nakamura MOST UNDERRATED The Miz Cesaro Sami Zayn Bray Wyatt Tye Dillinger MOST IMPROVED Broken Matt Hardy The Miz Alexa Bliss Charlotte Heath Slater TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR The Revival The New Day The Young Bucks The Broken Hardyz DIY BEST ON THE MIC Chris Jericho The Miz Enzo Amore Broken Matt Hardy Kevin Owens ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Braun Strowman Matt Riddle Lio Rush David Finlay Takuya Nomura MATCH OF THE YEAR Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Dallas) AJ Styles vs. John Cena (WWE SummerSlam) The Revival vs. DIY (NXT Toronto) Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles (WK 10) Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (WWE No Mercy)