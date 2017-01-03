Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Strong at the Top, Weak at the Bottom”

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens After a promo kicked off WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens did battle. With no championship on the line, it was all about getting revenge. Seth Rollins was in control after a nice slingblade, a Suicide Dive to the outside and then sending Owens into the timekeeper’s area. The Architect sprinted back to the ring to break the count and would head back to the outside. As he starts to go after Kevin Owens, the champion hits him in the ribs with the ring bell. Kevin Owens gets disqualified, and Seth Rollins tries to get the upper hand. He tries for a Pedigree but Owens slips away. This was a really solid match to start off RAW. It started off a little slow, but picked up when the live Tampa crowd got into Seth Rollins’ offensive set. Being there live, you can really tell the fans enjoy and appreciate how talented Seth is in the ring. Kevin Owens never stopped taunting the crowd, making sure the noise was constant and continuous throughout. That is what a true heel does to get the reaction he wants. I do think Seth Rollins vs. Triple H is set in stone for WrestleMania, but is there any way that one or the other could either be champion or fight for a championship before? Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro A big win for the member of The Club, as Karl Anderson was able to defeat The Swiss Superman. Karl Anderson relied upon his speed, being able to hit a few strikes to the head and then a few beautiful kicks leaping in the air. Cesaro tries to get rolling, but Anderson escaped a Cesaro Swing. Cesaro would follow up with a powerful suplex and then try the same at the top. While the referee is distracted, Luke Gallows tripped Cesaro off the top rop. Sheamus did not make it down to save his opponent in time, as Karl went up top and hit an airborne neckbreaker to pick up the win. This was the best match Karl Anderson has had by himself since coming to the WWE. Smooth transitions, unique offense and the intelligence in the booking to have him stick and move. He needed to use his agility and quickness against Cesaro (even though Cesaro may be able to match him). I do think Gallows and Anderson are the only guys that SHOULD fight for the tag titles on WWE RAW right now. This feud could really help them get back to the top of a division that lacks depth outside of the three teams. Will they become champions? Maybe not yet, but there needs to come a time where they let these guys loose and do what they did best in Japan to translate and be more successful here.