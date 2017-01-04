Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Why Heel Ziggler Works and Miz’s Next Move”

Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler was the first match of the night on Smackdown Live. A hard fought bout and a really good effort from Ziggler came crashing to a halt when Corbin caught him in mid air and hit an End of Days. After the match, Kalisto came out and made the save for Ziggler from a chair. After Corbin left, Ziggler hit a Superkick onto Kalisto. He followed it up by yelling he does not need anyone’s help. We would see Dolph backstage and throwing stuff in the locker room. This led to a brawl with Apollo Crews and Ziggler being restrained. A heel Dolph Ziggler is my favorite Dolph Ziggler. We know how much he is respected by the fans, but that is all he has been relying on for years. When Dolph Ziggler was a heel, he was naturally hated and respected. It is similar to how AJ Styles was first booked, but now is the right time for Ziggler to turn heel. I want WWE to go all out on Ziggler, giving him a song that fits a heel gimmick and potentially dying his hair black. When I think of Dolph Ziggler, I think of a guy who can talk about how he does not need anyone and how his talent alone can save him. Those are both true, but a heel Dolph Ziggler works if WWE lets him do and say what he wants. Tonight should be the last time we see the “fan favorite” and see the guy that made Edge such a good face in 2011. Carmella defeated Aliyah A few nice offense moves gave the NXT woman an opportunity to pull the upset on Carmella. It would be James Ellsworth that helped Carmella pick up the win, as he held Aliyah’s foot before jumping off the ropes. Carmella used that slight distraction and was able to lock in her submission hold to pick up the win. She celebrates with Ellsworth after the match. Not a bad match, but not long enough to really invest my time into it and want to see what happens next. This was simply about WWE moving Ellsworth from a main event feud to a lower level feud and have some comedy involved. I did not mind it and think that Carmella and Ellsworth can be similar to Santino and Maria almost ten years ago. I will say that I did like WWE letting Aliyah hit a few nice moves in the ring and briefly showing her athleticism.