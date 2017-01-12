Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT in 2017 “What You Need To Know”

The new year of NXT is finally here. Over the past month, we have seen matches from live events and championship bouts that were already announced and spoiled for us. Do not worry, this is not going to be an article that spoils what happens in the next set of NXT tapings that are set to be released as “New Episodes” on the WWE Network beginning next Wednesday. Instead, let’s catch up on everything you need to know heading into NXT Takeover in San Antonio and some superstars that might be making a debut on RAW or Smackdown Live. Samoa Joe Should Be Done in NXT…But Will He? The best heel in NXT suffered another loss at the hands of the NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura a few weeks ago in Australia. He is not advertised to be in a match at NXT Takeover in San Antonio. Put the pieces and easy logic together and realize that Samoa Joe might be heading into the Royal Rumble match and become a part of Smackdown live or RAW. If I am WWE, I book Samoa Joe as a free agent who is toying with both General Managers, making appearances on both shows for about a month before he makes a decision. Make Samoa Joe a coveted free agent that both brands want and need. That makes him an immediate attraction to people who may or may not know who he was in NXT, giving the casual fans more of a reason to care about him. In lieu, it will make him more important and potentially tick off a face that he can then feud with heading into WrestleMania in Orlando. He is advertised for NXT events in February, but that is irrelevant now. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and others did the same for a week shows just to keep up with the NXT brand and make a transition for the other guys. When it is all said and done, Samoa Joe made the biggest Impact from a TNA guy in WWE so far. Who else should join Joe on Monday or Tuesday nights?