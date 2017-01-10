Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “The Deadman’s Statement and Jericho Makes History”

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman Braun Strowman wanted a fight, so Seth Rollins gave him one on WWE RAW. Braun Strowman dominates early with clubs to his back and a splash into the corner. Rollins is thrown into the turnbuckles and the monster continues the beating. Seth Rollins whips Strowman’s neck off the top rope, follows it up with some kicks to the stomach. He gets taken down again and then thrown to the outside. The former champion hits an enziguri and then a suicide dive. Strowman catches him during a blockbuster attempt, but Seth ends up hitting him until he crashes to the mat. A frog splah gives Rollins a two count. Rollins goes for a flying crossbody off the top of the ring post, but Strowman moves which lets Seth crash into the barricade. The fight goes on, but both men are counted out. A battle of survival is exactly how every Braun Strowman match is going to be booked. I enjoyed this match, the continued push of Strowman and his ability to work more than a 3-5 minute match. Seth Rollins can make anyone look good in the ring, but kudos to Strowman for having the endurance and energy to control offensively and then work back from almost getting upset. When you think of big men in the past, you think of slow and methodical. Braun is methodical, but possesses a quick offense strike and knows how to work a bout from bell to bell. He rarely slows his pace and the booking makes sense from a size differential standpoint. Good stuff tonight. Jack Gallagher defeated Drew Gulak The extraordinary gentleman takes on a brawler in Drew Gulak. It was more about WWE pushing a unique character in Gallagher than anything else and they do that with Jack. A guy who has a unique look, an interesting gimmick and something different. I just worry that something like this has a short shelf life. It reminds me of The Vaudevillians, which is not a compliment. Jack is talented and his extremely unique offense is fun to watch, especially when he mocks and teases his opponent. I am holding out hope he succeeds, but with so many unknowns in the division he could easily be thrown to the side sooner rather than later.