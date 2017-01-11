Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Why Dolph and Baron Could Be The Future on Tuesday Nights”

The Greatness of Dolph Ziggler When you watch Smackdown Live and see Dolph Ziggler lose to Kalisto, you might want to gauge your eyes out. My opinion on the loss is actually more understandable than most, as I see a new wave of energy and intensity from Dolph Ziggler. We have been fans of Dolph ever since he cashed in his Money in the Bank over three years ago. Man, that seems like such a long time ago. Dolph Ziggler, since then, has been a fan favorite and consistently gets involved in either championship matches or middle of the road feuds. There is very little time where he is not used at all, which is saying something about how he can adapt to whatever he is asked to do. I view Dolph Ziggler as Edge, a guy who can be successful as a face or a heel. He does not have the multiple world championships as Edge had and has not been a consistent main eventer for many years, but Dolph possesses the attitude and ability in the ring to get the fans to cheer him or boo him. You can also say that Dolph is similar to Chris Jericho, who also is brilliant in this role. When Dolph loses, fans hate it. When he gets a championship match at SummerSlam, fans were confused but liked him getting an opportunity. The brilliance of Dolph Ziggler is more about his longevity and his ability to remain RELEVANT. Win, loss or draw Dolph Ziggler continues to be important in whatever storyline he has. I would love for Dolph Ziggler to be involved in a singles match at WrestleMania. Fun Fact: Dolph Ziggler has never had a singles match at WrestleMania. This heel turn could finally give him that opportunity. He has plenty of gas left in the tank and this character change could help him in 2017 be a top heel on Smackdown Live. Natalya Shows a Vicious Side Scheduled to face Nikki Bella on Smackdown Live, Natalya attacked Nikki before the match. Nikki would run down to the ring and they brawled before the match got underway. Security separates them and Natalya chop blocks her. A Sharpshooter applied does more damage to Nikki, as Natalya walks out. I am and have never been a Natalya fan, but this is not something I dislike. Smackdown has done a solid job at developing more than one women’s feud, something RAW is JUST getting a handle on. Nikki Bella is universally known, while Natalya is known by wrestling fans. I like the continued development of the feud, even if it really does not go anywhere. I would love for Nikki to bring up Natalya’s husband, how he has been injured and John Cena is better. Yes, it might cause a reverse backlash from the crowd, but if Natalya gets personal than Nikki should as well. That keeps things fresh and not ALWAYS about John Cena.