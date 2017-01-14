Who Should The Undertaker Face At WrestleMania 33?

The Undertaker’s Possible Opponents at WrestleMania 32 Speculation and rumors are running rampant these past few weeks with The Undertaker. Much like every year in January, we begin to guess and predict who The Undertaker will face on the stage that he has made grand over the past 25 years. As we near the end of the road for “The Deadman,” there are only a few matches left that fans would love to see with him. The question will always remain the same, asking “Who should The Undertaker face this year?” With a recent report from Dave Meltzer, speculating that The Undertaker vs. John Cena is no longer being discussed, I begin to ask myself about who they have in mind. I have compiled a list of superstars that The Undertaker should face. Take your pick on which one you would like to see, but you never know if WWE throws us a curveball like they did with Shane McMahon 11 months ago.