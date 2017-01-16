Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: WWE UK Championship Tournament Review – One Man Becomes Champion, Another Becomes A Superstar

We are in Blackpool, England for the crowning of the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, crowned as the winner of a two-day tournament featuring 16 men from all over the region. Well-known UK staples will shine, wrestlers who have been looked over will have a chance to prove their worth, relative unknowns will have an opportunity to springboard their careers, and looked over veterans may find new life. Or at least…that’s the goal. Let’s get to it! Night One Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

Thumbs Up A smart choice to send the favorite Trent Seven out to kick off the show, as this match would set the tone for the rest of the tournament. I loved that Seven continued to sell the effects of a mild hand injury, sustained while accidentally chopping a ring post, throughout the entire match. And speaking of “the entire match”, the whole thing was just over five minutes long, one of the shortest of the entire weekend, yet both guys got in everything they needed to; it never felt rushed, or that they needed more time to go. To my knowledge this was my first exposure to H.C. Dyer, one of the lesser experienced names in the tournament who wrestles primarily for the SWE promotion in England. He seemed very fluid in the ring, basic yet effective in his heel mannerisms (though it doesn’t take much across from Trent), and has a solid physique I expect WWE to take some interest in going forward. Fun opener! Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

Thumbs in the Middle This wasn’t a bad match, and I enjoyed that it was a totally different vibe than the one before it, focusing on slow submissions with some excellent chain grappling at the beginning. We do have to address the finish, dubbed “controversial” by commentary, but it really boils down to the referee blowing a count. Now that being said, Burch had just sustained a very nasty gash to the back of the head, they were approaching what had to be the upper limit of their time, and it could well have been an intentional call given the blood pouring out the back of Burch’s head. I’ve got to get this one out there, and it’s admittedly mean for all the wrong reasons: Jordan Devlin has a face I just want to punch, over and over again. I feel the same way about actor Will Poulter, who I had a hard time taking seriously in Alejandro Inarritu’s The Revenant – there’s just a physical quality about him them both that makes me instinctively loath them. I know, I’m a terrible person. To his credit, and again I don’t know if the whole ref botch was planned or if he really just capitalized this well, but Devlin turned a very loud “bullshit” chant into nuclear heat by kicking Burch in the face after the match, and cutting a promo about his “hard-fought, decisive” victory. Unfortunately I didn’t really get much from him in the ring, while Burch showed a ton of heart and a connection to the crowd. Sam Gradwell vs. Saxon Huxley

Thumbs Down This was a bit of a low point for me in this tournament. There wasn’t much to the match, and neither guy really impressed me with anything. In fact the crowd, obsessed with chants about “Jesus”, was probably the most entertaining element to the point (Huxley happened to have long hair and a full beard, and as we all know, Jesus was a white dude with long hair and a beard, so…). I’d pass on this, unfortunately. Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

Thumbs in the Middle Pete Dunne absolutely gets a “thumbs up” from me for this performance. The 23-year-old Birmingham native is going to be a star somewhere. I do want him to lay into his elbows and his suplexes a bit more; put some power behind the moves because if you’re going to call yourself the “Bruiserweight”, your arsenal better look like it hurts. I’m not sure Johnson was ready to be in this spot, as commentary pointed out he’s been training for two years at the Progress school, but he was a bit slow moving around and didn’t really leave his mark on the tournament in the way another relative unknown in H.C. Dyer did with the opening match. Dunne is in total control of his character though, and has the “cocky little shit too confident for his age” thing down to a science. Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Thumbs Up Nothing pretty here, and very little in the way of flash – just a good, solid brawl between two big bruisers. I enjoy matches like these where I get to see two new guys I have little to no experience with – and I imagine that’s a reflection of most of the WWE fanbase watching – because it creates opportunities for any wrestler to take a huge leap up given the spotlight this tournament is providing them. On first impression alone, Tyson has a great look, an interesting and distinctive gimmick, and seemed very comfortable on the microphone; Wolfgang was extremely over with the Blackpool locals, and you could tell how happy he was to be there, and how much he wants to take that next step. While I’m a little burnt out on big dudes using cruiserweight moves (it’s hard to be exciting as a big man wrestler in the current scene I know, but there’s still ways to make it work), that may actually come in handy if he makes the WWE roster, where being 6’1 at 255 pounds still puts you considerably behind Rusev. Joseph Conners vs. James Drake

Thumbs in the Middle Remember the weird ex-boyfriend that was obsessed with Lilly in How I Met Your Mother? Scooter? I think that dude hit the gym and became Joseph Conners. Anyways… Not a bad match with Drake controlling most of the action early on, and Conners taking the second half and ultimately coming away victorious with a really cool elbow-into-backbreaker combo and his finisher, a uranage Flatliner called Don’t Look Down. I thought both had good looks in their video previews and entrances, although they may have been a bit too similar in the ring for one to really break out over the other. Not a bad match, and I always appreciate a bit of chain grappling at the start, but they had some trouble getting anything going as two unknowns. We’ll see if Conners can shine a bit more in the second round. Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

Thumbs Up Andrews may be the most familiar name in this tournament for a lot of U.S. viewers, wrestling in the X-Division on Impact Wrestling for a number of years, making appearances for PWG, and of course being a staple of the UK scene for the last decade. Moloney was okay, mostly just there to give Andrews a showcase and someone to get his moves in against, but he had a few moments of offense that looked good. Andrews was very obviously the guy going forward though, and had the distinct advantage of really being the only pure high-flyer in the entire tournament. Interesting that they opted to go for more traditional UK brawlers, possibly because they’ve maxed their quota on cruiserweights. Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

Thumbs Up This was easily the best match of the entire first round, with both guys taking advantage of their place in the main event to pull it all out and populate ten minutes with virtually no wasted movement. It goes without saying at this point, but Tyler Bate being 19-years-old and working matches at this level, is just so impressive. His intentionally awkward mannerisms, the little bits of finesse that he applies to his moves and performance, and an unmistakable connection with the fans – it takes many a wrestler a decade or more to reach that level of success, and here’s a young kid from Dudley, England who already looks like a star. Now that being said, Tucker – who apparently has no last name – didn’t exactly lay down and take a beating. While I didn’t always understand why he was doing some of the things he did (if you’re going to jump off the top rope to avoid being attacked, maybe don’t full-on back bump six feet to the ground?) he had an energy, and some of the stiffest elbows, and one of the most devastating superkicks I’ve ever seen. The looked great. I’m very hopeful WWE keeps him around going forward, because I think he could make an excellent investment, whether it be NXT, or some kind of UK exclusive show. In Conclusion… I give night one of the WWE UK Championship Tournament a solid “thumbs up!” The guys you expected to shine very much did, and while not all of the obvious first round eliminations made a lasting impression, there were those like Tucker, Tyson T-Bone and H.C. Dyer that I’m really looking forward to exploring more of in 2017. Much like the Cruiserweight Classic, albeit in a more truncated form, the goal of these tournaments is to bring in a few well-known names, a few developmental guys to gain experience on a big stage, and some middle-of-the-road picks that you can use to immediately create new stars. There can only be one winner, of course, but if done correctly you can elevate a lot of people very quickly. In that, WWE succeeded here on the first night. I also want to give a huge shout-out to Michael Cole. Nigel was excellent as well, but you expect that from him. I’ve been a big believer in Cole’s work for a very long time, but you don’t often get to see him at his absolute best working on Monday Night Raw, where the show often drags and he rarely gets adequate support on color. It was so nice to see him back in his element, calling matches with a passion and fervor, really putting all these guys over in a huge way. This was Michael Cole at his absolute best, alongside a UK legend and a great color commentator in his own right. Night Two Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

Thumbs Up STORY-TELLING! Just an awesome amount of stuff to fit into a five minute match, playing off the post-show attack by Dunne on Gradwell during night one of the tournament. Gradwell came out with a flurry of offense to get his revenge, but ultimately burnt himself out and exacerbated the injured back by going too hard. Dunne just methodically picked his bones and put him away with ease at that point. A great little story that even need the full five minutes to be told. That’s especially important for someone like Sam Gradwell, who knows he only has a few spots left before elimination to go out there and leave an impression on the fans, and on the guys in the back that matter, and that he did. Dunne’s heel work is just so good. He doesn’t pretend to be this big bad powerhouse of a villain, embracing the underhanded tactics and doing whatever it takes. He’s smart, and he knows it. He’s a coward, and he embraces it. That’s something you don’t get out of most modern day heels; the implementation of elements that make you hate him, make you actively cheer for his defeat. Great stuff. Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Thumbs Up Another good match, going back and forth throughout, which I expected out of Mark Andrews but it was Joseph Conners who got a second chance to really make an impact after what I considered to be a lackluster showing during night one. Conners’ offense here was physical, believable, and very grounded as a heel in the match. Hitting a variation on his finisher from the apron was innovative, and I really enjoyed watching him work here. Andrews put on largely the same match from the first round, but if it’s not broke don’t fix it. Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

Thumbs in the Middle What an upset! I would have put money going into the tournament that Trent Seven, easily the biggest UK star in contention, would have made it to the finals. In retrospect, with WWE ultimately going the route of elevating younger stars into that main event spot, Wolfgang benefits so much more from the upset win even if he doesn’t make the finals. It also saves a huge possible match in Trent Seven vs. Tyler Bate for a later time. Great booking decision. This was a good brawl, but not great. It took its time, had some big spots and good moves, but wasn’t really on the level of something you’d expect from them. For some reason Seven didn’t really come off like the star he is here, and Wolfgang kicking out of the Seven Stars lariat should have been a bigger moment than it was. I don’t know that I would have done it at all. Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Thumbs Up I’ll admit that I did NOT like Devlin going into night two, but he showed so much in this match it’s impossible not to appreciate his work. Bate was great as usual, highly entertaining, but Devlin brought his game with hard knee strikes, hyper aggressive counters, and some effective heel tactics. You can’t have a beloved babyface without a competent villain to build heat, and you absolutely have to give it to both guys here. Just a fun match with both guys working hard, doing their thing, and the crowd ate it up. Semi-Finals

Mark Andrews vs. Pete Dunne

Thumbs Up Easily the best match of the tournament so far… While Mandrews got through the first two matches working his standard moves and appealing to the fans, he busted out everything in this one, putting an extra rotation on the standing moonsault, getting creative with his outside dives and throwing everything but the kitchen sink at his opponent. But it was Dunne who shined brighter, just brutally assaulting Andrews with devastating moves inside and outside the ring, adding even more subtle layers to his heel persona. The differences between them were so obvious – Andrews gave it his all to win a wrestling match, but Dunne looked ready and willing to kill someone to advance – but they blended together perfectly. The nearfalls and kick-outs at the end were flawlessly executed. Just an excellent performance. Semi-Finals

Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang

Thumbs in the Middle Interesting story here, as the big Wolfgang, who went into the semi-finals as a fan favorite thus far, seemed to spend way too much time getting caught up in the fans’ diehard love for the young Tyler Bate. I see what they were going for, but the pieces didn’t really fit together. Wolfy was no-nonsense and dedicated to his task of advancing all the way to the finals from day one, and here with a possible broken nose and an injured knee, instead of using his obvious power and strength advantage to end things quickly, he postured and took his time for a fan reaction he wasn’t getting? I don’t know. If they turn it into an angle where he turns heel because the fans didn’t support him, I get it, but as a one-off moment in a tournament he looked almost lost out there. Special Non-Tournament Match

Neville vs. Tommy End

Thumbs Up A nice surprise for the UK natives who came for a tournament, and got to see two of the biggest names from the region compete in somewhat of an exhibition. The pop for Neville was out of this world, and his promo really showcases just how far he’s come as a character in the last couple of months, since returning to the WWE roster as the “King of the Cruiserweights”. For End, who hasn’t made his impact in WWE yet, this was something of a coming out party and I would expect his NXT rise to begin immediately. For those that don’t know, this was the second match of the afternoon for Tommy, who made a surprise appearance at PROGRESS CHAPTER 42 just hours before, wrestling Jimmy Havoc. This may have been the last time fans got to see the newly renamed Aleister Black under his famous moniker Tommy End, so it was nice to get one more “Tommy, Tommy, Tommy F**king End” chant in, and a really cool gesture by WWE to introduce him as such. Cole and Nigel didn’t even address the name change on commentary. Tournament Finals

Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Thumbs Up When this tournament started on Saturday afternoon, fans wouldn’t stop chanting for the Bruiserweight Pete Dunne. By the time entrances began for the main event on Sunday, he was the most hated man in England. When the tournament started, Tyler Bate was an underdog 19-year-old with fire and a goal; when it was all over he was a star, a hero, and the King of the United Kingdom. When pro wrestling works, there is simply no better way to tell a story. This match was a slow burn, the culmination of fifteen matches from sixteen men, across two days, in one building. It was slow, showing the physical effects of working four times in twenty-four hours, and something totally different than anything we’d seen up to that point. Was it the best match of the tournament? That honor may still go to Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews, but this was damn close. In Conclusion… Night two of the WWE UK Championship Tournament gets a resounding “thumbs up” from me. There were no bad matches on the card, two stand-out greats, new stars made out of relative unknowns, and some excellent surprises that fueled a red hot Blackpool crowd from start to finish. An elevation from night one, which was already a good show in its own right, to something truly special. Tyler Bate is a champion. Pete Dunne proved he is an absolute star, and the WWE machine will only give him more chances to exercise that. Mark Andrews showed his greatness to the biggest audience of his career. Jordan Devlin stepped up and hung with the major names. Beyond the finalists and the wrestlers you’re already familiar with, names like Tucker, Tyson T-Bone, H.C. Dyer, Sam Gradwell and beyond brought something to the table that will keep you wanting more; when the next step comes fans will be asking to see what’s next for them. What more can you really ask from a two-day tournament? This is the kind of content that makes your monthly subscription to the WWE Network worth the price of admission. These two days alone were well worth the $9.99, and we still haven’t hit NXT Takeover or Royal Rumble week yet. I tip my hat to WWE, Triple H, William Regal, Michael Cole, Nigel McGuiness and everyone else behind the scenes that made this first-time tournament such a resounding success, and such a pleasure to consume. Thank you!