Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Welcome Home and Welcome Heels”

AJ Styles vs. The Miz After the announcement to kick off Smackdown Live of The WWE World Championship defended at the Elimination Chamber (and in the actual match) Pay-Per-View in four weeks time, AJ Styles, John Cena and The Miz all get involved with one another in the ring. It leads to Styles vs. Miz in the first match of the night. Results via WZ Live Coverage Styles goes for the Calf Crusher, but Miz immediately reaches the bottom rope. Styles with low forearm strike for a two count. Styles with a boot to the face of Miz. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Maryse hops on the ring apron to distract him. Miz with a big boot that sends Styles crashing to the outside. Miz gets Styles in a Bow and Arrow Stretch. Styles lands a knife edge chop. Miz launches Styles back first into the turnbuckles. Miz with a series of corner dropkicks. Miz follows that up with the Awesome Clothesline. Miz goes for a flying double axe handle, but Styles gets him in position for the Styles Clash. Miz blocks it. Miz with a boot to the face of Styles. Miz follows that up with a poke to eye behind the referee’s eye. Miz plants Styles with a DDT for a two count. Styles with a rollup for a two count. Miz with a double leg takedown, but Styles sends him to the ring apron. Styles with a Pele Kick that sends Miz crashing to the outside. Styles drives his knee to the face of Miz. Styles tries to send Miz into Cena, but it doesn’t work. The referee calls for the bell. Styles runs out of the ring. Miz attacks Cena from behind. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Cena counters with the Attitude Adjustment. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena ducks out of the way. Cena lays out Styles with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena stands over Styles with the WWE Championship. I really like the involvement of The Miz in the feud with John Cena and AJ Styles. He is at the top of his game and continues to be one of the only true heels in the WWE. When you add another person like The Miz to the mix, you begin to realize the lack of depth on Smackdown. That is nothing personal on The Miz, but more on how nobody else has been able to step up. Is it out of the question to potentially think that the World Championship may be defended against more than one person at WrestleMania? There are still so many moving pieces and unknowns for the Royal Rumble. I liked the intensity of this match and how The Miz held his own, and then some, against the best wrestler in the world. AJ Styles continues to impress and getting a chance to fight The Miz was good for both men. With John Cena on commentary, there is more on an emphasis that he might become champion in two weeks. He always says the same things, but there has to be a reason why he immediately got put into a title match at Royal Rumble. Natalya and Nikki Bella The action and intensity between these two women spilled into the arena and the merchandise stand. Natalya, enraged her merchandise was not featured, destroys it and attacks Nikki even more. She breaks through the security and tackles Nikki through a table. It is hard to complain that WWE is giving these two women more story development than most, but I just still do not love Natalya. We get it. We understand it. Why did it take so damn long for her to be utilized like this? It seems as if this is a desperate attempt at keeping her relevant without chasing a championship. I just feel that there would be better use for someone else in this position. How about Naomi (if healthy) since she is also on Total Divas and dating a former champion? Where is the discussion on how Natalya’s man can’t hold up? If you want to go all out, then go all out. Do not make it all about Natalya attacking Nikki.