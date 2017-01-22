Reasons Why WWE Has So Many Part Time Wrestlers, Who Is The Favorite Leading Into The Royal Rumble?

The Calhoun Show is a weekly fan-made show for fans by fans. So much of sports media is focused on the hot takes- without any love for the game. This show changes that. Subscribe to The Calhoun Show on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud, or even on YouTube. Finally, follow the show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ CalhounShow to stay current! This week Josh Isenberg, co-host of Chair Shot Reality on WrestleZone.com joins podcast The Calhoun Show. Josh and host Kevin Calhoun get wrestling fans ready for the upcoming Royal Rumble. Topics on the show include all of the old faces in the Royal Rumble coming back- which Josh largely attributes to the WWE’s decision to book the Alamodome as the host of this year’s event. Obviously no show is complete without talking about the big personalities and the guys leave nothing out in their discussion of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and more. Questions from you include Josh’s perfect WrestleMania line-up, their favorite memories from WWE year’s past, and the likelihood of a Miz/ Styles program. In a rare treat, Josh steps outside of his professional world and puts his fan hat on to talk about the NFL- and gets to wax poetic about his eternal love for Brett Favre. Antonio Brown, the Steelers and the Falcons are all on the table. Download the podcasts at this link and subscribe to his channel. On Goldberg and other part time guys in WWE, Are they leaning on these guys, is it a lack of talent or is it just these guys want to be around?” “It’s a lack of talent. It’s a lack of main event talent. They have a lot of really good guys, guys like Roman Reigns is really good and Seth Rollins is great. They are relying on guys like Goldberg, The Undertaker to sell out huge arenas because they know the guys like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and, to an extent AJ Styles, who I think is the best wrestler in the world right now. They are still needing guys like Goldberg and The Undertaker to fill seats for these big events. The main reason why they are loading this up for the Royal Rumble is they are trying to sell out the Alamodome in San Antonio, of 60,000 seats.” Do you have a guy that you are looking at as the favorite? “There’s a handful and for the first time since 2012, you have more than one or two options to win the Royal Rumble. Now that Smackdown and RAW are two separate entities and you have two separate world champions, it really opens up a multitude of different options. There’s been talk of The Undertaker being a heavy favorite according to Vegas booking. And then you have the younger guys like Braun Strowman, who is six foot eight and 380 pounds but wrestles like a 280 pounder that is getting a monster push and is constantly in the main event of Monday Night Raw’s and has been a force to be reckoned with. “I think the one guy that I actually think is going to win, right now, is Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW has carried that program for the past six months of just their in-ring abilities, their character development outside and backstage interviews, they are just the most entertaining and consistent guys on Monday Night Raw and I think they deserve to feud for the Universal Championship. But, what I think and the fans think isn’t necessarily what Vince McMahon thinks.