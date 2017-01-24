Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Ramping Up To The Rumble”

Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows Cesaro and Gallows did battle on WWE RAW, in the third singles matches involving these two teams. Gallows gets the early upper hand, but a powerful stalling suplex lets Cesaro take control. Soon after, an uppercut express lands multiple shots on the big man and Cesaro continues to bring it offensively. A rope walk DDT, followed by another uppercut sends Gallows to the outside. Gallows, upset, pushes Sheamus and he almost fights back. Luke gets into the ring and hits a big boot, but the referee gets distracted and Sheamus clotheslines Gallows. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter and Anderson is able to cause a distraction on the outside. This allows Gallows to hit a spin kick and then a Flapjack finisher to pick up the victory. I really enjoyed the physicality and pacing of this match, spotlighting an old school feel from both men. Sheamus and Karl Anderson on the outside did JUST enough to not make it feel too convoluted and busy. A championship match will take place on the kick-off show on Sunday, but two referees will be keeping their eyes on the match. A clean loss hurts Anderson and Gallows, right? Sheamus and Cesaro wouldn’t drop the titles yet, would they? A very interesting scenario will take place and we will see how they pull this one out without harming the elevation of two talented teams. Introducing Mustafa Ali Six man cruiserweight action featured the debut on RAW of Mustafa Ali, who worked with Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins. They would defeat Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Daivari. It was what you expect from great athletes, but I do think we need to spotlight Ali. He is going to go through pains of having a name and having a crowd that rarely is sympathetic. If he can transition and keep himself as a face, it will ultimately benefit the WWE. I see WWE throwing so many cruiserweights to us on a weekly basis. Hell, Brian Kendrick, Neville, Rich Swann, Drew Gulak, TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Lince Dorado and many more are making it difficult for the fans to truly invest their time in a few guys and develop them. Aside from Neville, everyone else is in a similar spot. Is this good to develop multiple options or is it counter productive?