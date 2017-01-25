Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Smackdown Is Saved By Veteran Talent”

Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper A battle of “family” members kicked off Smackdown Live, as Randy Orton and Luke Harper did battle in the middle of the squared circle. A match that started with Harper getting the upper hand turned into typical Randy Orton, with a superplex from the top rope and then a hanging DDT. Harper, known for his kicking ability, took down Orton with a stiff kick and then set up his finishing clothesline. As he turned, he turned right into an RKO to end the match. After, Bray Wyatt came in and delivered a Sister Abigail to Harper. I want to say that the execution of this match was really strong, with a feeling of brother vs. brother. Orton and Harper are sound performers in the ring and Harper continues to be consistent and putting over great talent. I wish we would’ve had more of a finality here, but it does seem like they are keeping it open for more development into February and March. Whatever they decide to do, I hope Luke Harper is involved in a match at WrestleMania. Do we see a Legacy-type feud heading into Orlando? I would not be completely against it, but fear that they will become lazy in their creative efforts to make it a match that everyone is excited about. Mickie James Is Back Personally, I am very excited to see Mickie James back in the WWE and her promo here was great. It gave us why she is back and who brought her back. Her crazy personality matches what they can do with Alexa Bliss and I do think these two working together benefits both women. Mickie was very strong and real in the ring, even though some of the Toledo, Ohio crowd did not seem to care. I read a tweet about not people caring about her and you have to factor in where they are for Smackdown. Do you remember her reaction for NXT Takeover? I bet she gets a much better response on Sunday at Royal Rumble. She may not be an exposed and beloved as Lita and Trish Stratus were, but that is a good thing. She did not come back many times over the years in non-wrestling roles. She stayed away and now is a perfect time to recreate herself and get a few great years out of her.