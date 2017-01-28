Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Preview

On January 28th, NXT will once again “Takeover” another city. This time, San Antonio will hold this WWE Network event, which will include three championship matches and the Pay-Per-View debut of Roderick Strong. While this build has been different due to the holiday schedule, they are banking on Bobby Roode vs. Shinesuke Nakamura, as well as #DIY doing it again in the ring. Let’s take a look at all of the matches and my predictions on who will be victorious…or glorious. WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Preview Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas Hard hitting, fast and timing is all what this match will be about. Both men are middle of the road talents, but have excellent in-ring abilities to tell a story without a big story outside of the ring. Expect this match to be great and an awesome chant from the crowd, especially considering how good Almas was with Bobby Roode. Roderick Strong attacks in a more explosive and athletic way, which is similar to what Almas can do. I can flip a coin here to see who wins, but I think the obvious choice is Roderick Strong. I actually think Almas needs to win this more, to save his character from not being able to win the “big one.” Also, aside from Bobby Roode, there is not viable threat to fight Nakamura and Almas could bring some entertaining bouts with the NXT Champion. Yes, Eric Young is there as well, but I think his time will come later in 2017 and heading into 2018. I would love to see Sanity have a feud with #DIY before giving Eric Young a run at the world title. With their skill and speed, along with the precision and strength of Sanity, that could make for an excellent feud. Look at what #DIY did with The Revival. At the end of the day, WWE will give the win to the guy making his first appearance at a Takeover. Winner: Roderick Strong