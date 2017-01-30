Isenberg Reacts: WWE Royal Rumble “Banking on Veterans and Not on Your Future”

Charlotte defeated Bayley Kicking the four hour event off was Charlotte vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship. In a match that was purely dominated by the champion, Bayley was able to get some offense in during the middle parts of the match. She would hit some big clotheslines and splashes into the corner which was able to set up her submission offense. Bayley would try to keep the pace up, but Charlotte would slow things down with a massive boot. When the match neared the end, after 13 hard fought minutes, the Queen of Pay-Per-View would hit a Natural Selection on the apron and roll Bayley in to pick up the victory. A solid women’s championship match to start was a smart way. Get the heel a quick and early win in the event, while showing the fight in Bayley. I wish there was a little more outside fighting, showing an intense and brawling side that we have not been exposed to by Bayley. When you look at the streak Charlotte is on, there can be no better place for it to be broken than Orlando. They need to book some stipulation or Fatal Four Way match to protect Charlotte, build a new champion up and make sure that there is more to book after April. I just can’t see anyone that is the complete package like Charlotte is in this division. Neville defeated Rich Swann The King of the Cruiserweights took on Rich Swann for the right to be called champion at Royal Rumble. I was surprised to see how WWE booked Swann early, showing a physical and aggressive side that has only briefly been seen since his reign as champion. As the match continued, it was extremely similar to all of the 205 Live matches over the past few weeks. Maybe that can be an issue, but Neville came out and ended the night exactly how he should have. Man, these guys are so precise with their strikes and athletic as hell. Neville shows anger every kick he hits and every time he locks in a submission. He would make Rich Swann tap out and become champion. When I first thought of Neville being champion, I knew he needed someone as athletic but potentially a stronger overall speaker. There has to be a reason why they put Austin Aries on commentary. I would LOVE that feud for WrestleMania and think it could be the feud that enhances all interest for the division that has consistenly provided great art in the ring.