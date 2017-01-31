Next In Line For Chris Jericho The first match on WWE RAW was Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn, a guy all too familiar with his best friend, Kevin Owens. A great bout between both men and Sami Zayn surprisingly getting the clean victory over the United States Championship. When I looked at this match, I easily saw a great idea to get the title off of Chris Jericho and onto Sami Zayn. Maybe WWE thinks that either a title does not need to be on the line in the inevitable match featuring Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens or the Universal title will be. With a clean win for Sami Zayn, I can easily see him capturing it and showing his former best friend that he can win a championship in WWE. Maybe WWE will go further in having Owens accidentally cost Jericho the title. I still am under the belief that Chris Jericho will end up facing Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania and this can free up the United States Championship for either a Ladder Match or some stipulation. Tonight was more about building some momentum for Sami Zayn than anything else. Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali A quick, but effective match for Tony Nese as he picked up a win over a very athletic and interesting character. When Ali went to the top for his 450 Splash, Nese stopped him and he fell to the mat. Nese hit a brutal running knee for the win. He gets asked about his lack of character and personality from Austin Aries, which does not amuse him. Tony Nese has been one of my favorite Cruiserweights since debuting. He has not been utilized but I do think he gets more attention. His look is impressive, his gimmick is simple and he does not try to be something too forced down our throats. I would like to see more time in the matches, but this was average enough to get him recognized more than before.