Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “What Should Dolph Do?”

John Cena and Luke Harper vs. The Wyatt Family To kick off Smackdown Live, John Cena would find an unlikely ally in Luke Harper to set up a tag team match against Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. As Harper was able to hit a few big boots, he would then set his sights on Bray Wyatt. Harper would try to hit Sister Abigail, but Bray was able to reverse it and hit it on him. This allowed John Cena to focus on him, but Randy Orton would hit an RKO on the champion to pick up the win for his partner. A really solid 30 minutes to start off Smackdown Live, as Randy Orton and John Cena make Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper feel very important tonight. We have seen Cena/Orton and Cena/Wyatt, but not with this new gimmick of Orton’s. I dislike the idea of John Cena losing clean two nights after winning his 16th championship and was surprised it was not Luke Harper that did not get pinned. I do think WWE wants to show that Cena IS beatable these days, even though we all know he can be SuperCena at the drop of a hat. As for Luke Harper, his detachment from Bray can be good for him. He has the talent to be excellent, but I think he needs to not look like an in shape Dean Ambrose. Change his gear, clean up a little bit and let Harper have his own identity. I am excited to see Harper vs. Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber, as it will show more of Harper’s ability to work by himself and hopefully open the eyes of many fans and writers backstage. Carmella and James Ellsworth = Santino and Beth Phoenix In an odd way, Carmella and James Ellsworth are entertaining. Yes, it is not going to last but this separates Ellsworth from important storylines and puts him exactly where he should be. He should be a valet for Carmella, not the other way around. I think Carmella has the potential to be HUGE on Smackdown Live. Her look, her athleticism and her lineage will carry her further than most thought early in her career. She is the type of person that puts in the work, continues to improve and has so much potential because of how she acts. I do not mind this pairing if it’s used sparingly and does not take up too much of anyone’s time. Not many people enjoy it, but I do not completely hate it. There is always room for an odd couple, similar to Santino and Beth Phoenix. It breaks apart matches and gives a quick breather (or beer refill) to the fans.