Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “When Things Change, They Still Stay The Same”

Nia Jax vs. Bayley The powerful Samoan took on Bayley on WWE RAW Monday night. As you would expect, it was mostly Jax controlling the offense, whether she caught Bayley in the air or hit some big clotheslines. Bayley did get a few kicks in and dropped Jax to her knees, which prompted Charlotte to make her way out to the ring. Jax would catch her not paying attention and hit a big Samoan Drop to defeat Bayley. As I have stated before, Nia Jax is extremely difficult to book against anyone who is the size of Bayley, Sasha and other women. With Nia being over 250 pounds, you begin to wonder how they are going to book her going forward. I do think they give her a championship match, but they would almost certainly give her the win, right? However you want to book her, don’t try to outsmart the fans. Sometimes, suspending belief is great. This case…not so much. Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak Another night and another loss for the brawler from Philadelphia. Akira Tozawa picks up the win in his debut match with a Shining Wizard and a snap German Suplex. I have seen Tozawa’s work and really enjoyed it, but the guy needs to stop yelling after every single move. It distracts from how athletic and physical he is in the ring. At least it did for me. The only issue I have with this is WWE giving us YET ANOTHER Cruiserweight debut. Mustafa Ali was only a few weeks ago and now it seems as if they want to try and build up literally 8-10 guys at the same time. It’s a bad idea and if we continue to see this revolving door, the only ones we will actually care about are Neville and Kendrick. When you look at later in the night, Neville, TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and Cedric Alexander are all guys that WWE has invested SOME time in. Neville is the best, hands down. Everyone else is so similar. The one guy standing out character wise is Gallagher. Athleticism goes to Alexander and Nese. Dar and Perkins are really good, but they have been somewhat stalled in their progression. The crowd is too full and there is no chance that all of these men will be involved in something relatively important. Again, there are TEN Cruiserweights that are being built from scratch. That makes too many cooks in the kitchen if you ask me.