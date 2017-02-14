Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “3 Different Shows in 3 Hours”

Hour One of Waste For this episode of WWE RAW, it is really easy to break down by hour. Three hours of WWE RAW is always difficult to book and tonight’s first hour was not the best. In fact, it almost got to the point of a complete waste of storylines and talents. Let’s dive in to an underrated first hour… Roman Reigns defeated Gallows and Anderson in the first match of the night. I liked how the RAW Tag Team Champions came out to face a main event guy, but I did not like how they were, without a doubt, going to suffer the loss. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is coming up at Fastlane, so I understand you want Reigns to look as strong as possible, but the tag team champions need to focus more on their competition for the titles over trying to get Reigns over. News flash, nothing and nobody is really getting Reigns over as a face. Kofi Kingston defeated Bo Dallas comes up next on WWE RAW with Kingston getting a quick win. All you really need to know is that The New Day is really falling off the scale of importance with no championships around their waist. Since losing, they have feuded with Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas. That is really all you need to know. Noam Dar loses to Jack Gallagher in a decent match that reminds us that Gallagher is the number one contender. At least Gallagher is getting a good reaction from the crowd, unlike many of the cruiserweights that are constantly debuting and not getting enough development. There may be too much depth in the division where everyone is .500. I think Neville and Gallagher will be a good match with strong athleticism from both men. I do think that Neville retains and continues to dominate. There needs to be a payoff between him and Austin Aries, potentially at WrestleMania. That is a money match where you can say the cruiserweights have arrived. HOUR ONE RATING: