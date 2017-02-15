Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Wyatt Family Finally at the Forefront of WWE”

American Alpha defeated The Ascension In a really solid tag team match on Smackdown Live, Gable and Jordan picked up a win over The Ascension. I noticed that they did not completely bury The Ascension in this match and actually had them control a lot of the offense. The match was slowed down at first, with Viktor and Konnor really targeting the mid section of Gable, but Jordan came in and hit some release suplexes. He would tag in Chad Gable, Viktor tosses Jordan out of the ring. The Ascension with a double front slam for a two count and gets a near fall. Jason Jordan tosses Konnor out of the ring. American Alpha connect with Grand Amplitude to pickup the victory. After the bout, Jimmy and Jey Uso appear on the screen and warn American Alpha about them. For the first time in weeks, you are getting American Alpha in a storyline. A solid match, followed by the focus of their next opponents is only a positive step for these guys. The Uso’s are really the only legit and credible team to face off against American Alpha. Thankfully, we actually got a good tag team match and not a 3-5 minute squash of another mediocre team. I really enjoyed this progression tonight. Baron Corbin Attacks As James Ellsworth waits for a match with Dean Ambrose, he never comes out. Baron Corbin drags his lifeless body out on the ramp and then hits an End of Days on the WWE Intercontinental Champion through a table with the pyro exploding. Simple. Effective. Dangerous. Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose is a battle of two similar opponents, ones that really do not play by rules and view themselves as dangerous. I am all on board with this feud and think it brings out more aggression and intensity from Dean Ambrose, trying to match the power and skill of Baron Corbin. This is a great idea for WrestleMania and the next 5 weeks could be a game of chess between these two men. It should elevate Corbin by facing a former world champion.