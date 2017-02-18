At times it seems like Bray Wyatt was brought into this world holding a microphone as he is that good of an orator, and he becomes even more impressive when you find out that he is actually the one writing most of his promos and crafting his persona. The WWE just edits them and approves them, which must be the reason why Bray Wyatt quotes seem so genuine and have made him into one of the best heels in WWE today. If any pro wrestler is to win a literary award after exiting the ring for good it’s him, as he himself said -“My tongue is like the scorpion’s tail and when it strikes people get behind me”.
We couldn’t agree more so we took a look at Bray Wyatt lines that made him the ultimate bad guy of the organization.
5 Bray Wyatt Quotes That Made Him the Best Heel in WWE
Wyatt is a smart man, he knows how to put chills down the back of everybody in the arena and even to those watching the event at home. Never did he more effectively paint a verbal picture than when he mentioned Carcosa, a spine-chilling hell-like motive of the HBO’s hit series “True Detective”.
The line about being the color red in a world full of black and white just might be the most recognizable line Wyatt has ever sent out in the world, and probably the one most poetic. Calling himself those three powerful words perfectly set up the line that was finished fittingly with a brilliant threat.
In order for a heel to be more than just an opposite of the “good guys”, he needs to have a much more complex motive than just being plain evil, and Wyatt is the perfect example of that. He does want to do something that people are utterly scared of and burn the world, but in his own mind, he has a good enough reason to do it. Which makes the fans oddly sympathetic towards him.
The prowess Bray Wyatt has in his call outs in promos reaches the higher levels of writing, and not just in the pro wrestling world, it sometimes rivals Hollywood. This line about inviting the devil in your backyard is the closest WWE has come to a Biblical level of prose. Wyatt always uses the most iconic and primal motives like “soul” and “devil”, giving a sense of grandeur to his speeches.
So many times we have seen villains announce what they are going to do their victims, and when it actually works it’s basically a miracle, and in one of his earliest epic quotes, Wyatt showed his orating skills in this particular manner. From that moment the potential he had for a heel wrestler was clear to absolutely everybody.
What are some of your favorite Bray Wyatt quotes?
