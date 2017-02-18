At times it seems like Bray Wyatt was brought into this world holding a microphone as he is that good of an orator, and he becomes even more impressive when you find out that he is actually the one writing most of his promos and crafting his persona. The WWE just edits them and approves them, which must be the reason why Bray Wyatt quotes seem so genuine and have made him into one of the best heels in WWE today. If any pro wrestler is to win a literary award after exiting the ring for good it’s him, as he himself said -“My tongue is like the scorpion’s tail and when it strikes people get behind me”. We couldn’t agree more so we took a look at Bray Wyatt lines that made him the ultimate bad guy of the organization. 5 Bray Wyatt Quotes That Made Him the Best Heel in WWE “We have entered the bowels of Carcosa, friend. But don’t you worry about a thing. I’ll make it quick.” – Friday Night SmackDown, March 14, 2014 Wyatt is a smart man, he knows how to put chills down the back of everybody in the arena and even to those watching the event at home. Never did he more effectively paint a verbal picture than when he mentioned Carcosa, a spine-chilling hell-like motive of the HBO’s hit series “True Detective”. “The world does not have a voice of its own. It can’t tell you what it wants, what it needs. But it’s yearning for something to point it in the right direction. A savior, perhaps. Save us, Chris! You must forgive me. Where have my manners gone. I don’t think I’ve had a chance to formally introduce myself. You may call me Bray Wyatt. But I have a thousand faces and a million names. Seducer, accuser, destroyer. I am the color red in a world full of black and white, and if you value your ability to breathe… don’t get too close. Save us, Chris. Save yourself.” – Friday Night SmackDown, March 21, 2014 The line about being the color red in a world full of black and white just might be the most recognizable line Wyatt has ever sent out in the world, and probably the one most poetic. Calling himself those three powerful words perfectly set up the line that was finished fittingly with a brilliant threat. “John Cena tells all of you that I am a monster, and he is right. I am a monster, and oh how cruel I can be. He would also have you believe that my message, my honorable message, is nothing but lies and that I only wish to watch the world burn. I have to give it to you, John, you’re right again. I do wish to watch this world burn. I wish to watch it burn as a farmer watches his spoiled crops burn so they may rise up again. This world must be burned down so that it can be reborn. And it will be reborn in my image, the image of Wyatt.” – Monday Night Raw, May 5, 2014. In order for a heel to be more than just an opposite of the “good guys”, he needs to have a much more complex motive than just being plain evil, and Wyatt is the perfect example of that. He does want to do something that people are utterly scared of and burn the world, but in his own mind, he has a good enough reason to do it. Which makes the fans oddly sympathetic towards him. “My soul smiles at just the thought of your quivering hands waving those white flags, yeah. I would advise y’all to be careful inviting the devil in your backyard … because he may just like it and decide to stay.” – Friday Night SmackDown, January 31, 2014 The prowess Bray Wyatt has in his call outs in promos reaches the higher levels of writing, and not just in the pro wrestling world, it sometimes rivals Hollywood. This line about inviting the devil in your backyard is the closest WWE has come to a Biblical level of prose. Wyatt always uses the most iconic and primal motives like “soul” and “devil”, giving a sense of grandeur to his speeches. “This is where our story ends. I have no mercy left to give. It could have been different, it could have been better, it could have been perfect. But now this is your fault. I am going to punish you. I want you to open your eyes, open your eyes and look at your dismay. Open your eyes, Bryan, this is the end.” – Monday Night Raw, December 30, 2013 So many times we have seen villains announce what they are going to do their victims, and when it actually works it’s basically a miracle, and in one of his earliest epic quotes, Wyatt showed his orating skills in this particular manner. From that moment the potential he had for a heel wrestler was clear to absolutely everybody. What are some of your favorite Bray Wyatt quotes?