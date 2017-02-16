Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “Takeover By The United Kingdom”

The Tag Team Division The NXT tag team division was on full notice tonight, as The Authors of Pain picked up a very quick win to open the night. Later on, #DIY came out and talked about some of their moments in NXT. They also say that they want their rematch against The Authors of Pain, which Ellering accepts for two weeks from tonight. The Revival come out and attack Gargano and Ciampa, but The Authors of Pain run to the ring and clear it of both teams. I really enjoyed the continuity of tag teams right now. I have been on record multiple times talking about a main roster call-up for The Revival, but it does not seem timely right now. Instead, I would be very interested to see all three teams battle in Orlando, with a few weeks of all three teams facing off in singles contests. One of the things NXT does not do much of is that; giving tag teams a chance to work one-on-one matches against their rivals. That is an easy way to build and continue to keep interest in all three teams at one time. The Revival took a Takeover off, but they can’t do that again if the next step would not be going to RAW or Smackdown. NXT might only have three healthy tag teams, but all three are completely different. These three teams should excite you, keep you interested in what is next and really begin to establish the division as “the best” in NXT. That is a strong statement to withhold. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon Results Via WZ Live Coverage: Kay grabs a side headlock. Moon forces Kay into the ropes, but Kay sends Moon crashing to the floor with a shoulder block. Kay attempts to arm drag Moon, but Moon front flips out of it. Moon takes Kay over with a hurricanranna. Two count for Moon. Moon tries to pick up Kay, but Kay trips her into the corner. Moon boots Kay in the chest. Moon goes up top for a moonsault, but Royce distracts Moon long enough for Kay to get the advantage. Moon surprises Kay with a belly to belly. Moon tags in Morgan as Kay tags in Royce. Morgan hits a clothesline, then a bulldog. Kay boots Moon off the apron. Royce and Kay hit an elevated running knee to Morgan for the victory. Liv Morgan is the weakest link here, as seen by her taking the loss for her team. She is improving and getting her timing in the ring down more recent. With Kay and Royce, winning is everything to them. Some talents can lose and bounce right back to importance, but they are still trying to prove to the fans that they belong in the main event of the women’s division. Even though all three women have had independent wrestling experience, every fan seems to attach their interests and wrestling respect to Ember Moon. Here is how I would rank the potential challengers to Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship. I still feel the gap from 1 to 2 is very wide. They are slowing closing the gap, however. Nikki Cross Ember Moon Peyton Royce Billie Kay Liv Morgan