Five Indie Wrestling Stars To Watch In 2017: A Bro, A Top Prospect, A Tour Of The Islands & More

FIVE INDIE STARS TO WATCH IN 2017 by Mike Killam If you follow me on Twitter, or pay attention to the content I post on Wrestlezone with great frequency, you probably know that I tend to follow indie wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling a whole lot more than the vast majority of WWE programming. I regularly attend AAW events in Chicago – a company I would consider my “home promotion” as a fan – and I would put their roster up against any in North America. I’m also very proud of the following we’ve cultivated here at Wrestlezone for New Japan over the last year or so, as well as the new crowd we’ve seen showing up to follow promotions like AAW, Evolve (and all the WWN family shows), PWG, Progress Wrestling, ICW, etc. There’s a whole world of wrestling out there, and as a fan of the industry for a little over twenty years, something I’ve developed a passion for is exposing people to new talents, new promotions, and new styles of wrestling they may have never experienced before. And so, featured below are the first five names (there will probably definitely be more) I feel you should be keeping an eye on in 2017. Some of them you’ve probably heard of before, some of them you may be looking up for the first time. But wrestling is awesome, no what what brand or breed you’re into, and I want to celebrate a few guys I predict will be making some big moves this year. ** ** ** ** ** Jeff Cobb People who follow the indies will known all about Jeff Cobb, but if you haven’t seen any of his work, you need to get on the bandwagon immediately. If you watch Lucha Underground, chances are you’ve already seen him under a mask as Matanza Cueto, so you know just how big and athletic this dude really is. Cobb has been at it for awhile, starting his career in his native Hawaii, but has been making some waves around the U.S. indie scene over the last year or so, driven by his popularity on the El Rey Network. He’s kind of in the same vein as a Samoa Joe, if Samoa Joe occasionally busted out a shooting star press, combining power with a technical background, while not being afraid to show off his speed or stamina. He also has a badass finishing move unlike anything out there right now, called Tour of the Islands. Michael Elgin Big Mike really isn’t an “indie star” by conventional means, as he is easily the most popular western babyface in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as being a former ROH World Champion, but he does still make appearances for promotions like AAW and PWG. But more importantly than all that, the reason to keep an eye on the “Unbreakable” one, at least if you’re in the Midwest or like travelling for shows, Elgin is starting his own wrestling promotion on February 19th! Glory Pro Wrestling will run in the St. Louis area, and by the looks of it will feature a combination of big-time indie stars in main event matches, while showcasing up-and-coming names as well as Elgin’s own students in the undercard matches. He has already booked himself against the likes of Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Pentagon Jr., and 2017 will see stars like Ethan Page, Curt Stallion (who is also on this list), AR Fox, Jason Kincaid, and Sami Callihan. Matt Riddle Duh. Bro. The online consensus seems to be that it’s only a matter of time before Matt Riddle, a former UFC star turned pro wrestler, ends up in WWE. And yet, Riddle is in an interesting position as one of the hardest working stars on the indie scene, wrestling for virtually every promotion he can get his hands on all around the world. Just this weekend he flew to Chicago to do an AAW show on Friday night, then back to California for PWG on Saturday, and will be in St. Louis on Sunday night wrestling for Glory Pro’s big debut. Oh, and that’s only a few days after getting back from defending the PROGRESS Atlas Championship in the UK. That bro is making some serious cash on the indie scene, and I know for a fact that he’s already been courted with offers from WWE; the timing just hasn’t been right yet. Still, when you have the hype and popularity of a guy like Riddle, being only 31 with a background in UFC and Bellator, there’s only so many places you can burn through before a major promotion will make you an offer you just can’t refuse. My guess? Riddle will sign with someone before the end of 2017. Curt Stallion The Ring of Honor Top Prospect tournament is a King Maker for indie talents trying to break out. Adam Cole, Michael Elgin, Mike Bennett, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Taven, Lio Rush, both members of War Machine, ACH, Adam Page, Silas Young, Dalton Castle… the list goes on. Every single one of those names went through the Top Prospect tournament and came out a bigger star than they were going in, because if you make the tournament at all, it’s likely ROH wants to give you a shot at success. Curt Stallion has been an indie name I’ve had my eye on for awhile, and I’m hoping the ongoing TPT will be his coming out party for the wrestling world. Dezmond Xavier Disclaimer: I’m wearing a Dezmond Xavier shirt as I type this up. My first experience with DX was at an AAW show in 2016, when the high-flyer flew fifteen feet (bonus points for that alliteration) from the balcony of 115 Bourbon Street, crashing into bodies and chairs literally two feet in front of me. Since then I have become well acquainted with his work, and I will absolutely endorse this guy as the real deal. And before you comment, he’s not just your average indie “spot monkey” – Xavier can wrestle with the best of him, and has been one of the stand-out stars of every card I’ve seen him on over the last six months. If WWE does hold a second Cruiserweight Classic tournament, as many expect them to at some point in 2017, I would be shocked if he didn’t get an invite to Orlando.