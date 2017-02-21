Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Braun Strowman Delivers in The Main Event”

The Excellent Heel That Is Kevin Owens He does not look like a champion, but damnit is he a good one. Kevin Owens, without Chris Jericho, talks about Bill Goldberg and really focuses on how Goldberg was perceived in WCW. He talks about how Goldberg cannot last longer than a few minutes and that he is smarter and more endured for a longer match. He continues to bash Goldberg and says nobody is taking the title off of him. He then begins to talk about Chris Jericho, and then drops the mic and walks out. Later in the night, Sami Zayn is scheduled to face Kevin Owens. Samoa Joe attacks him on the outside and then Zayn is lying lifeless in the ring. He wants to still compete, so the bell rings. Owens hits a few splashes in the corner and his finisher to easily defeat his former friend. When you see two segments of Kevin Owens, one piggybacking off of a beat down from Samoa Joe, you begin to realize how valuable he is to WWE RAW right now. His promo was spot on, featured real life details about Goldberg from WCW to now. I wanted him to make a more personal attack on Goldberg and he said just enough to get his point across. With a few weeks to sell it, he sold it to me tonight. For his match with Sami Zayn, it was vicious and the perfect counterpart to Samoa Joe’s attack. Sami constantly gets beaten down and he is always going to get a cheer from the crowd. He sells the beatings like a champ and the combination of Owens and Joe makes me think that both men are somehow controlled by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. That would not be the worst idea in the world. Anyone working with or for Triple H these days gets immediate credibility, especially his “NXT” guys. Enzo and Cass defeat Sheamus and Cesaro The certified G’s on WWE RAW became number one contenders in a solid tag team match. The crowd continues to support both teams, even though a few smart fans are starting to get bored with Enzo and Cass. I am not one of those, as a championship reign would be a perfect next step for them. They have only been on the main roster for 10 months, so there is not a dire need for them to win RIGHT NOW. I do want to see more offense from Cass and Enzo, showing me that they have more than a few double team moves and a big boot. They will get this opportunity when Gallows and Anderson face them at WWE Fastlane. As for Sheamus and Cesaro, do not rule out a nice heel run for them. Cesaro was happy that Sheamus knocked the lights out of Enzo after the match, something we have not seen in months. Cesaro can play a strong heel, if they want to move away from the face/heel tag team idea. That could give it more durability and longevity when moving into 2017.