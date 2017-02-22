Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Women Dominate The Night”

Bliss Back on Top To kick off Smackdown Live, Naomi comes out to talk with Daniel Bryan. Due to her injury, she will be unable to compete and relinquishes the Women’s Championship. A heartfelt and tearful speech ends her title reign abruptly and out comes Alexa Bliss. Alexa Bliss, in excellent heel fashion, tries to get her championship back. Instead, she will have to face Becky Lynch for the championship and that match kicked off Smackdown Live. Bliss uses her legs and knees to connect to the chest of Lynch, but Becky connects with a suplex for two count. After commerical break, Becky connects with the Straight Fire Forearm in the corner, a kick to the chest and then another suplex. Alexa fights out of if and then throws Lynch to the apron. A missile dropkick sends Bliss to the mat. She tries to escape the offense, but Becky grabs her by her feet to drag her back in. Alexa Bliss connects with a shot to the throat and behind the referee’s back. Bliss rolls Becky up, grabbing her tights and wins the Women’s Championship for the second time. I liked this 30+ minutes of spotlight on the women’s division. I felt so bad for Naomi, considering this was a long time in the making. To drop it so quick is really frustrating and you could see that in her eyes and in her voice. With every injury comes opportunity and Alexa Bliss is certainly deserving to continue to carry that championship into Orlando. Her match tonight was solid, but I do think you will get more than one woman facing her at WrestleMania. I want to see more of Mickie James in the title picture, as well as a heel Natalya. If Nikki goes with Cena in a feud, the “winner” of that feud should get SOMETHING in Orlando. Either way you book it, Alexa Bliss is second to only Charlotte in all of the women in WWE. She possesses everything you want in a heel champion. I can see the fans cheering her big time in Orlando. Thank The Lord For The Uso’s American Alpha picked up an easy victory against Breezango on Smackdown Live. It was a quick bout, under 5 minutes, where the champions overcame some quick offense by Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Sadly, this match did not do anything for either team, but the promo after did. The Uso’s, in the crowd, start talking about how they have nothing to lose, how they are going to be champions again and how the champions should fear them. Decked out in street gear, this was very well delivered. Jimmy and Jey have a great look, as a team that can take you in the ring or beat you down outside of it. The delivery seemed like quick rap, back and forth and never slowed down their threats. I dig the new gimmick and continue to think that they are the only team that has a shot at dethroning the champions. Thank the lord for them because, without them on Smackdown Live, American Alpha would be so meaningless and the titles would have NO value whatsoever.