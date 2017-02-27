There have been many people over the past few weeks that are not happy with the rumored bout of John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33. At first, I did not like it because I was anticipating John Cena vs. The Undertaker, a match that has been desperately needed for the past five years. Looking at where they are going now, you can almost pen in the mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. While many people are complaining about it, I just want them to shut up and listen to logic. This is the best option of match for all involved and here is why… The Miz Was Sadly Forgettable at WrestleMania 27 Remember when he retained the WWE Championship to close out WrestleMania 27? You may not because The Rock and John Cena dominated that night and the night after on RAW. His build was surprisingly good being a heel and being a believable champion, but he was overshadowed by two of WWE’s most profitable superstars in history. Also, the end of the match was rushed due to time constraints and a big mistake on WWE’s behalf. What we needed to see from The Miz that night was a victory and he got one. What we did NOT need was for him to drop the title shortly after. For this, The Miz needs a big match at WrestleMania 33 and this is the biggest (outside of a championship match) he could get. Actually, this match is bigger than a championship match because it’s JOHN “FREAKING” CENA. (Sorry, Seth). It is time to put that spotlight back on The Miz, who had an incredible end to 2016. Anything with John Cena will get mainstream attention, something The Miz’s character craves and thrives on. John Cena Will Always Be Important Whether he is paired with Nikki Bella or by himself, John Cena will always be important. When you look at his track record over the past five WrestleMania’s, he has only competed in ONE World Championship match. The previous five WrestleMania’s, he competed in FIVE championship matches. The times are changing and WWE is adapting. It is a smart move from a business standpoint to pair a “real” life Hollywood star with a guy who farts out straight to DVD movies and compares himself to some of the world’s biggest celebrities. That is what makes The Miz so good at being hated. He is so full of himself when it’s actually John Cena getting all of the spotlight. So, you put them together and add some women to make their match a little more intriguing. Honestly, this match can last 15 minutes and 12 of them will be carried by the men. You should be okay with that. WrestleMania 33 has plenty of other “wrestling” bouts scheduled.