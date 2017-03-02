Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “Championship Clashes and Creative Characters”

The Patrick Clark Experience NXT starts off with Sean Maluta taking on Patrick Clark, who has a very flamboyant and different gimmick. Maluta hit a few kicks and tossed him to the mat until Clark was able to reverse it into his offense. About three minutes later, Clark hit his finisher (a Fame-asser) for the victory. Very hard to gauge anything out of this match, but Patrick Clark is going to get a push. I am not sure how hard or far, but he is going to get an opportunity based on his experience on the Independent scene, as well as his time in Tough Enough. The guy has a great look and the gimmick seems to be very comfortable for him to execute, but will it be too much? Will it be somewhat of a knockoff of Tyler Breeze? Time will tell, but I am open to the idea of Patrick Clark being a focal point on NXT for the next few months. You have to see what he has got and what better way than throwing this unique gimmick out there on a consistent basis? Asuka Continues Her Dominance The NXT Women’s Championship was on the line, as Peyton Royce took on Asuka. After a head scissors, Royce is able to lock in a side headlock on the champion. Both women try to kick the other to the mat, but both duck and stand in the middle of the ring. Asuka hip attacks Royce off the apron, but Royce grabs Asuka’s arm and throws her into the ring post. Royce continues with a submission hold and then throws Asuka down by the injured shoulder. Royce misses a spin kick, which lets Asuka hit a low kick and a suplex. The champion hits a missile dropkick and then follows with a running knee. Peyton Royce is able to get more offense in and attempts her finisher. Asuka reverses it. Peyton hits a spin kick and then Asuka kicks out again. Royce tries to pick up Asuka, but Asuka hits her with a knee and then a flying armbar. She makes Royce tap out and retain the championship. A very strong outing for both women tonight, especially Peyton Royce. She held her own with a more polished and stronger opponent in the ring. I loved the ring psychology with both women, with multiple reverses and a slower, technical match. Royce and Kay do not get harmed in a loss and when Ember Moon came out to save Asuka, it really solidified my beliefs that Moon could be next to challenge the champion. I would not be completely against a multiple women championship match, but we did just see that in San Antonio. The only other wildcard could be Nikki Cross, who might be the most dangerous and intriguing opponent to square off against Asuka. I saw them work an 8-10 minute match last week in Miami and was really impressed with their chemistry and timing.