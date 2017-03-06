Isenberg Reacts: WWE Fastlane “Did WWE Bury The Future of WWE RAW?”

Instead of my usual breakdown of matches and segments, I wanted to take a wide look at everything that went down at WWE Fastlane. We had three upset victories, a lack of surprises (not including actual match outcomes) and not a great job at building towards the future. The future is always going to be judged on the present, however. WWE has a core of superstars that have carried the shows in 2016 and now it seems as if nothing matters for the next two-three months. I want to look at the past six months and what has changed drastically over this time period. As you have read, I am usually a guy that likes to see the positives and try to give WWE the benefit of the doubt. I might try to do that, but it is very difficult to look at many outcomes and understand their logic. Goldberg is Universal Champion 189 days. That is the length that Kevin Owens held the WWE Universal Championship. A mere 22 seconds on Sunday stopped this streak of excellent matches, interesting storylines and a potential face off for that title with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania. Does WWE think that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar NEED to battle for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33? If so, why? How about a Career vs. Career match instead? The nostalgia is fun and it might be good for “business” to have them compete for RAW’s “top prize” but the people who will be live in Orlando are NOT stupid. They are NOT fans of part time wrestlers and guys who are only competing for 5 minutes combined in 3 matches. It will be interesting to see how they book this match and keep the fans interested without hostility taking over. As for Kevin Owens, I feel for the guy. He is still going to be a champion again and involved in the most intriguing non-title or Undertaker match in quite some time, but it seems as if the six months as champion is nothing now. Just like that and it is over to a 50 year old guy who can’t wrestle. The only positive thing to come out of this is the reaction and the excellent story that will be told by Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens over the next four weeks. The build for him and Jericho has been perfect and I predicted this happening last night. At the end of the day, a guy who CARRIED the show for such a long time deserves to be in the championship match at WrestleMania. Whoever felt that booking Goldberg to beat Kevin Owens like this and trying to keep the fans pleased are insane. I hate to say it, but maybe CM Punk… nevermind. (Also, WWE RAW tonight is in Chicago. This should be interesting.)