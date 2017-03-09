Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “A New Moon Rises For Asuka”

The Faces Face Sanity Tye Dillinger was scheduled to face Eric Young, but Sanity attacked Roderick Strong on the ramp. Dillinger goes to check on him with No Way Jose, but it turns into an all our brawl between Sanity and the three faces. Eric Young stands tall with his group of fighters. I think NXT is doing a really solid job at making Sanity feel like a street gang, not worrying about anything aside from their physical dominance. They have such a balanced combination of superstars with unique looks. Eric Young is really the one who makes this legit, considering he has been a former champion around the world and continues to put on great matches. Sanity does not need a match every single week to feel important to the crowd. Putting them over as heel means they need to beat the popular guys. A balanced mid card match at NXT Takeover in Orlando is crucial. I can see a six man tag team match where Sanity takes on these three popular faces in NXT. It would be the best and most important spotlight on them right now. Ember Moon Earns Asuka Ember Moon fought Billie Kay on NXT Wednesday night. Moon hit a flying cross body to kick things off, but Peyton Royce distracted her so Billie can ring her up on the ropes. She kicked her a few times in the ribs and then a massive clothesline. Moon hits a spin kick and then a spinning heel kick to ground the opponent. A running dropkick knocks down Kay.Ember Moon hits a running knee into the corner and heads to the top. She hits her finisher to pick up the win. Ember is ready. It was a quick match, but Moon vs. Asuka is their best option right now to battle for the NXT Women’s Championship. Moon has a great athletic ability to keep pace with Asuka and I am really excited to see that match. Tonight was a short match, only about 5-7 minutes of total ring action. I really would like to see what she can do for 10-15 minutes. That is what she is going to need to prove if we can think she is on a level close to Asuka. However she is booked for the next few weeks, we need to think she is a believable opponent and could potentially defeat the champ. That hasn’t happened since Bayley.