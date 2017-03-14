Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “WrestleMania Developments All Night Long”

The WWE Tag Team Championship Storyline For the next three weeks of reaction articles, I am going to talk more on the development of each match or feud heading into WrestleMania 33. WWE RAW from Detroit featured Enzo and Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus. The match ended in a no contest, as Gallows and Anderson laid waste to all men. They showed their dominance and then retreated to the back, in which Mick Foley told them it will be a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. Cesaro and Sheamus brings a real fight and technical bout to the game. They mesh so well with the champions and deserve this opportunity once again to be champions. Enzo and Cass remain two of the hottest acts in WWE. Tonight was a big reason why they are still getting cheers, as they alter and adapt their speech to the live crowd. Smart and helps them keep progressing outside of the ring. This was my best bet for a championship match and I think the following weeks should feature triple threat matches between the three teams. As much as I want to see Gallows and Anderson win, I am nervous they want to give Enzo and Cass the big spotlight in Orlando. It would be so much better heel heat for the champions to roll through their opponents before and at WrestleMania. Building To The Women’s Championship It is currently scheduled as a Triple Threat Match. WWE RAW makes me believe that it could be a Fatal Four Way in Orlando. Dana Brooke lost in a quick bout to Sasha Banks and then turned face over Charlotte. She attacked her former partner and friend after Charlotte tried to lay waste to her. Later in the night, Nia Jax would dominate Bayley and want to be involved in the championship match. She made a statement once again and I can easily see Stephanie McMahon putting Nia Jax in the championship match come April 2nd. Nia Jax is a no brainer. She brings a completely different level of intensity and power in a match that features many of the same skills in the ring. She can get the faces over even more, give us a moment with the three women teaming up on her and potentailly a big spot to eliminate her from a longer match. She brings so much to the table and could really be a missing piece in a match that could use that ONE big opponent. I did not like Dana Brooke turning tonight. Do it at a later date and where she can have the spotlight all to herself. It is a storyline within a storyline within another storyline. Not logical.