Isenberg React : WWE Smackdown Live “AJ Saves Smackdown”

Smackdown Women’s Championship Development The champion did battle on Smackdown Live, with Alexa Bliss taking on Mickie James in the second match of the night. The first featured Becky Lynch making Natalya tap out and giving her a solid victory. Carmella would come out to attack, solidifying her status in the championship match at WrestleMania 33. With Alexa Bliss as champion, most assumed that Mickie James would pick up a non-title victory. After a Mick Kick, she did just that. What I see in this division is depth. You can make a case of all five of these women as champion on the show and a great opportunity arises in just two and a half weeks. Alexa Bliss still impresses me on a weekly basis, but a loss here does nothing to hurt her. She should be viewed as the underdog heel that is being taken advantage of. It works for her and being snobby and arrogant is the best type of champion for this brand. The matches tonight were good and gave the first hour much needed focus on them. I would have liked to see them split up much more and it may have been better for them to be involved in a longer tag team match with Carmella taking all of them out. Mixed Tag Team Match Is Official Another edition of MizTV, but the wife of the former WWE Champion does the talking. She brings light to her struggles, how Nikki Bella store her money and contract. She said she was supposed to be in the show before Nikki with Kelly Kelly and other women, but Nikki was with John Cena and knew she could get whatever she wanted. Nikki and John come out and Nikki talks about how crazy Maryse is. She calls her a liar and then they argue back and forth. Daniel Bryan comes out and makes a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33 between the four opponents. Good timing and stronger development from the ladies tonight. We know the background and history between Miz and Cena, so this was refreshing and great to see. Add more reasoning for Maryse and Miz to hate Cena and Nikki. I think tonight was the best moment from Maryse since coming back. She is a former champion, so she should not be a liability in the ring. Make us wait to see a physical altercation between the women and Maryse’s first action in the ring in quite some time. Everything is pointing upwards for this feud heading into Orlando.