Looking Ahead To NXT Takeover in Orlando and Why It Could Change The Landscape of WWE

In 15 nights, NXT will once again become the hot bed for some of the most memorable moments in WWE. NXT Takeover in Orlando will feature championship matches, undefeated streaks and Perfect 10’s. Looking at this night, along with what else could develop at WrestleMania the following night is certainly going to be intriguing. When will Shinsuke Nakamura get called up? Will Bobby Roode lose? Can Asuka finally suffer a loss? These questions will be answered, but there might be even more questions after the dust is settled inside of the Amway Arena on April 1st. Will Asuka Answer The Challenge? Asuka defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon. The biggest storyline is the undefeated streak of Asuka, a woman who has seemed to separate herself from the rest of the pack by being the best and most consistent performer in the ring. This match has the makings of something really special and finally gives the spotlight to Moon, who has had an 11 year path to this opportunity. With Asuka, she has dominated everyone she has faced and has even beaten the RAW Women’s Championship on multiple occasions. Is it time for Asuka to make the jump to RAW or Smackdown Live? If I am WWE, I make Asuka untouchable in NXT. There is no need for her to drop the title at NXT Takeover in Orlando if you do not think Ember Moon is your next “star.” I am not sure if they feel that is the case with her, even though her athleticism and talent are limitless. I would much rather prefer to see Asuka potentially hold the NXT Women’s Championship and then answer the open challenge at WrestleMania 33. This would not be the first time, as Kevin Owens held the championship when he made his debut with WWE. That would be a better sight to see in a 24 hour span, with Asuka bringing her title and undefeated streak at an event that was known for 20 years about streaks. If Asuka loses, a lot of her shine and presence will be worn off before heading to RAW or Smackdown Live. All in all, there is not a NEED right now for Asuka on Raw or Smackdown Live, but I do think she would be better suited on Smackdown Live and what better time for a debut than WrestleMania 33?