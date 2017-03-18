Realistic Opponents For Braun Strowman Post-WrestleMania

Braun Strowman has mauled his way through at least half of the WWE roster, leaving both jobbers and headliners lying in his wake. But now, his rivalry with Roman Reigns has solidified him as a legitimate contender in the main event picture. While it’s likely he will be involved in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year’s WrestleMania, we have to wonder what’s next for the giant. As he’s long passed the squashing phase, he will need to be facing some major competition in order to continue the roll he is currently on. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some legitimate opponents for Strowman beyond WrestleMania. Baron Corbin While Braun Strowman has been busy mauling competition on RAW, Baron Corbin has been destroying superstars on SmackDown LIVE. Corbin may not be as big as Strowman but he damn sure proved that he was just as strong when he eliminated the behemoth at this year’s Royal Rumble. And I have a feeling that if these two collided in the ring, we could see a clash similar to some of Kane and the Big Show’s early encounters. Both men are the future of the company, and it would be in both brands’ best interests to let these barbarians face off in the squared circle. Kane If Strowman’s looking for a monstrous challenge, then he need look no further than the Big Red Machine. Kane and Strowman shared an epic staredown on RAW back in 2015 and it highlighted just how huge these two titans were. The Devil’s Favorite Demon has also proven countless times before that he can work well with fellow big men and would have no problem selling Strowman as the unstoppable giant that he is, while taking the fight to him at the same time. While Kane may be out of action at the moment, you can rest assured that SmackDown LIVE’s resident monster would be happy to step up to the plate when he makes his fiery return. Read Also: Why The Undertaker Must Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 33 The Undertaker Strowman’s recent face-off with the Undertaker on RAW could have very well been set up to plant seeds for a future rivalry. So could we see the Phenom set his sights on the giant after WrestleMania? While the match certainly wouldn’t be a five-star masterpiece, it has the potential to be a great brawl. After all, things got pretty chaotic the last time they were involved in the same match, and Strowman ended up being double chokeslammed through the announce table. The Undertaker has faced every imposing giant put in front of him, so you can bet that WWE will consider putting the Monster Among Men in the ring with him. But would the unstoppable giant be able to survive a match the most dangerous entity in WWE history? Big Show If you suggested Big Show as a potential opponent for Strowman last year, you would probably have been greeted with groans and eye-rolls. But a lot has changed between now and then — most notably both men’s in-ring work. Both athletes have worked really hard and are in far better shape than they were this time last year — especially the Big Show. Seriously, the World’s Largest Athlete hasn’t looked this good since 1999. While the idea of a Strowman/Show match didn’t sound like much on paper, the two men surprised everyone when they main-evented RAW a few weeks back in a match that was met with a shockingly reception. The match highlighted how far they had come and proved that these two could tell a great story together. Perhaps their mini-rivalry should indeed develop into a longer one. Brock Lesnar Seeing Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman face off in the ring is something many of us have wanted to see since the Monster Among Men began dominating on RAW. We came very close a few weeks back when the Beast made his presence felt leading up to the Royal Rumble, but Strowman backed off. The giant has been dominating competition on a weekly basis and nobody dares to cross him — the same could be said about Lesnar, who instils fear in almost everyone. With Strowman on an incredibly successful roll and Lesnar possibly set to become Universal Champion, this is definitely a main event that the WWE Universe would be eager to see. Whether you hate the idea or love it, you’ll certainly tune in to see how it turns out. Could the Beast be the one to topple the giant? Bray Wyatt At some point or another, this match is inevitable. Bray Wyatt made Braun Strowman — remember, he originally debuted as the black sheep of the Wyatt Family and decimated anyone who got in his way. But the fact of the matter is, Strowman has thrived since he left the Wyatt Family behind him, and there’s plenty of room there to develop this into a great rivalry between the two. A confrontation between the former family members was touched upon on a few occasions — particularly in the run-up to the RAW vs SmackDown Survivor Series match — but it felt like WWE have been holding off on making it a full-blown rivalry due to the fact that neither man could afford a loss at this stage. Thus, perhaps it would be more logical to hold off on the rivalry for a little while. But there’s no doubt about it — Wyatt vs. Strowman is something that must happen.