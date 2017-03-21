Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “The Undying Power of The Deadman”

Mick Foley’s Firing It was inevitable that Mick Foley was going to be fired. It took up about 15 minutes of the first segment, which turned into Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn. Let me be the first to say that it was a really good segment and match… if it was on another episode of WWE RAW. I am very confused as to why WWE would put a storyline and match together for the first thirty minutes this close to WrestleMania when NONE of the people are advertised for WrestleMania. This is not saying that Stephanie, Joe or Zayn will be involved somehow, but they are not in a premiere feud that deserves to kick off a show that needs to grab the attention of the fans so quickly. The top of each hour should have featured Taker/Reigns, Seth/Triple H or Goldberg/Lesnar hype. Somehow and someway, WWE messed up on the timing of a very important segment. As a wrestling fan, I really enjoyed it. Looking at the bigger picture, I simply did not understand the placement and timing of this. Adding a Fourth Much deserving to be in the RAW Women’s Championship match is Nia Jax, a woman with power and size unlike any other. To get into the championship match, she had to defeat Bayley. She did just that, in impressive fashion. It was longer than usual and her strength always overcame the heart and desire of the champion. As for the Queen, she would pick up a win over Dana Brooke. Brooke carried most of the offense in the match, showing tenacity and aggression from the first ring of the bell. Charlotte needed a few moves and a big boot to end her former protege’s night. When looking at Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax in a match at WrestleMania, expect all three women to try and take down the much stronger and more impressive Nia Jax. I can make a case for each woman winning, but the crown should be on the queen leaving Orlando. Let Charlotte find a sleezy and cheap way to win, much like she did a year ago in front of 100,000 people in Dallas.