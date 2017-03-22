Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Styles and Shane Steal Smackdown Again”

New Tag Team Champions Smackdown Live featured a Tag Team Championship match to start the action in the ring. American Alpha and The Uso’s did battle with the titles on the line and WWE finally gave this match the time and attention it deserved. Jimmy knocks Jordan off the ring apron and takes out Gable with a clothesline. Gable is able to block a suplex and Uso sends hm into the ring post. A few reversals and blocks from the champion and Chad Gable sends Jimmy into the ring post. In comes Jordan, who unleashes a fury of suplexes. He runs over Jey and then an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. He tags in Chad Gable again, but he is met with a suplex. Jey tries to steal the win, but Gable kicks out. Out comes the superkicks and suplexes from both teams. The action picks up with American Alpha hitting a bulldog combination from the top. Jimmy breaks up the count, which allows Jey to kick Jason out of the ring. Gable hits a beautiful moonsault, but Uso throws him into the crowd before hitting a superkick and picking up the win. Jimmy and Jey are 3-time tag team champions. A surprising title change so close to WrestleMania, but it gives it more exposure and meaning if they have a match in less than two weeks. There is no denying how good both of the teams are and a clean win for a heel team is nice to see. Jimmy and Jey are really thriving (When given the appropriate time) as heels. American Alpha needs to overcome the adversity for the first time and really showcase retribution. The biggest part of these teams is being able to have time each week. Without an ability to develop more continuity, not many people will care what happens. Tonight was a great match and paced very consistently. Dean Ambrose Returns After selling an injury, Dean Ambrose interrupts a solid bout between Randy Orton and Baron Corbin. A distraction caused Randy to hit an RKO and end the match. Dean, seen on a forklift, accepts Baron Corbin’s challenge for WrestleMania and gives him a Dirty Deeds for good measure. A match we all knew was going to happen is made official and it should be a fun one. The way this match is booked, along with the lack of stipulations, makes me believe there will be No Disqualification or some sort of street fight. I think it is needed and would help both men really showcase their personas on the big stage. Baron Corbin is brawler. Dean Ambrose is scrappy and fights dirty. It seems too simple, doesn’t it?