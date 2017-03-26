We are one week away from WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. With a packed card that features 8 championship matches and 12 overall, many are calling this the deepest card in the history of WrestleMania. Each day this week, I will feature predictions and analysis of two matches per article. Please share all comments in the section below and @JoshIsenberg4 on Twitter. If you are in the Orlando area for WrestleMania 33, stop by Wing Shack on April 2nd from 1-3 for a free Q&A with DX Member Billy Gunn. You can also have the chance, for only $10, for a meet and greet with a man who made the Attitude Era “Bad Ass.” RAW Tag Team Championships Talk about three completely different teams battling it out for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are a well oiled machine, being together for many years and winning championships all around the world. They are the best fit for carrying these straps right now and will be able to elevate other teams when the time is right. Enzo and Cass, WWE’s most entertaining tag team, have been good but not great. Their gimmick was starting to wear thin on some of the “mark” crowds over the past few weeks, but a win in Orlando can help them become more established and serious as an actual wrestling tag team. I am not sure WWE wants this, however, as that void can be filled by other teams. Whether you are still a fan of them or not, they are pushing merchandise and still giving the crowd exactly what they want. How you doin? Cesaro and Sheamus, the former RAW Tag Team Champions, HAD to have been added to this match for multiple reasons. They should not have been wasted primarily on the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and they give this match more of a technical and physical feel to it. Instead of potentially getting a 5-10 minute match, the addition of this team can give us a really solid 15 minute contest where you might be debating harder than ever on who walks out of Orlando as champions. They are so damn talented and have shown that they make for a great team together. This deserves to be shown at WrestleMania 33 Would I have made Cesaro more of a heel? Yes, especially since Sheamus plays a heel much better than Cesaro plays a face. This match may be on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show, but I hope it isn’t. I felt like Gallows and Anderson winning on the Kickoff show prior to the Royal Rumble wasn’t the smartest idea on getting them over even more. I do hope that WWE uses these three teams’ strengths. Let the heels win, continue to get over and have the faces chase. It is much more enjoyable that way. Also, I hear so many people complaining about how this is not getting as much attention as it should. It is WrestleMania, ladies and gentlemen. When was the last time a tag team championship feud was a primary focus for creative? Exactly. Next…Austin Aries vs. Neville