The Big Red Monster Kane has been noticeably absent from WWE TV recently. While it was initially believed to be down to his nagging injuries, it may actually be due to his future hopes to run for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. However, with WrestleMania right around the corner, there is a chance that he could return and make his presence felt in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. But whether Kane is set to return from the depths of hell or ride off into that scorching hot sunset, there’s no doubt about it — he is a future Hall Of Famer. And while he has delivered some standout moments during his legendary career, his matches are often overlooked — and he has had some great ones. Let’s take a look back at some of Kane’s best matches. The Undertaker (WrestleMania XIV) Thanks to perfect planning, excellent execution and three incredible personalities in Kane, Undertaker and Paul Bearer, the Brothers of Destruction saga began on an unreachably high note. One of the early standout bouts of the Undertaker’s Streak, Kane brought the fight to his brother in a huge way during their first ever clash. However, the most amazing thing about this match was how well both men gelled together in the ring. Whether they were brawling, flying or walking on ropes, the match showcased not just Undertaker, but Kane’s incredible agility in the ring. We’ve seen the Deadman go up against many big men before, but Kane’s first outing proved that he was like nothing we had ever seen before. While he may have lost the bout, he came out on top and proved that he planned on sticking around for a very long time. Kane Vs. The Undertaker (Unforgiven 1998) The first ever Inferno match was easily one of the most innovative and wacky matches in WWE history. It shouldn’t have worked, and could have gone horribly wrong, but the two professionals in the ring delivered an even more grueling brawl than their previous bout. The in-ring chemistry was once again showcased, and the fiery surroundings was the fitting place for this rivalry to come to an end. Both the Undertaker and Kane created many memories in this match — memories that will never be forgotten. Kane Vs. Stone Cold (King Of The Ring 1998) Within a year of debuting, Kane ended up competing against the Rattlesnake in a First Blood match for the WWE Championship, and it didn’t disappoint. Definitely one of his more memorable bouts, the two hit each other with all they had in an attempt to bust the other one open. It was brutal, violent and even featured cameos from Mankind, the Undertaker and the Hell In A Cell structure. Kane’s victory as champion was the perfect ending to his iconic monster run. If only they hadn’t taken the title off him so soon. Kane Vs. Chris Jericho — (Armageddon 2000) During Kane’s second real monstrous phase, the Big Red Machine’s Last Man Standing Match with Chris Jericho was a really entertaining brawl with a pretty genius story behind it. The two men battered each other to an unspeakable end with ladders, chairs, Chokeslams and Lionsaults. But in the long run, this match did so much for both of their careers. Jericho proved he could hang with the most dangerous while Kane proved how he could dominate a younger opponent yet put them over in the end — something he would do many times throughout his career. The ending — which saw Kane trapped under a stack of barrels — may have seen him go down, but it protected him at the same time, ensuring that both men came out of this bout stronger than they went in. Kane Vs. Big Show Vs. Raven (WrestleMania X-Seven) This triple threat match for the Hardcore Championship was a shining example of the Ruthless Aggression era at its finest. All three men clobbered each other with trash cans, street signs and every other weapon imaginable. The backstage brawl saw Kane and the Big Show send each other crashing through walls and even saw Raven thrown through a glass window. But the Big Red Machine shone the brightest on this night — when he wasn’t driving a golf cart through the backstage area, he was winning the Hardcore Championship. Kane Vs. Triple H (Judgment Day 2001) The rivalry between the Brothers Of Destruction and Two Man Power Trip was easily one of the most epic in WWE history. And it culminated at Judgment Day 2001 when Triple H put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Chain Match against Kane. Kane came into the match as the underdog with his broken arm, but he didn’t let that stop him from taking the fight to the Game. Both men utilized the chain to batter each other with on several occasions, as well as hitting each other with steel chairs and steel steps. Despite interference from Stone Cold, Kane came out on top and proved that he really was the most dominant force in WWE, winning his first Intercontinental Championship in arguably the best match of his entire career. 7 Man TLC Match (RAW: October 7, 2002) Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Kane had to defend the latter championships in a TLC match without his tag team partner the Hurricane. At 7 foot tall and over 300 pounds, a TLC match should have been way out of Kane’s league. But despite the fact that he was surrounded by much younger, more agile and more experienced ladder match competitors, the Big Red Machine climbed that ladder on his own and retained the Tag Team Championships. He was never more athletic or agile than he was in 2002 and this match was a fine example of how incredible Kane really is. Kane Vs. Shane McMahon (Survivor Series 2003) After Kane’s unmasking, the character became more unhinged than ever. And after Tombstoning his mother, Shane McMahon began a bitter rivalry with the Big Red Monster which festered until their eventual Ambulance match. Another brutal one, the two men tore up the entire arena, crashing through announce tables and assaulting each other with metal pipes before Shane found himself Tombstoned on the stage. The match proved that although we had entered a new era of Kane’s career, he was still as violent and vicious as ever. Kane Vs. Edge (RAW: July 25, 2005) Kane’s rivalry with Edge got brutal very quickly, especially after Lita betrayed the Big Red Machine. It eventually culminated in a vicious stretcher match between the pair. Once again, this was a great PPV-worthy match that was a worthy conclusion to this great rivalry. While Edge threw everything, including the Money in the Bank briefcase, at Kane just to get his stretcher over that finish line, the Big Red Machine rose and Tombstoned Lita on the stage. Kane Vs. Daniel Bryan Vs. CM Punk (No Way Out 2012) Fans initially weren’t happy when the veteran Kane was inserted into the storyline between Punk and Bryan. The two had such great matches before, many feared Kane’s presence would detract from another. But they were so wrong. Kane acted as a great buffer here and delivered some great offense to both competitors. But the best thing about this was that even though he was much older than both Bryan and Punk, he effortlessly kept up with both notoriously agile athletes and never once unnecessarily slowed the pace of the match. Some thought Kane’s main event days were over, this fun match proved them very wrong indeed. Team Hell No & Ryback Vs. The Shield (TLC 2012) Kane’s Tag Team title run with Daniel Bryan saw the two facing off against the Shield a lot. But none of their encounters were more epic than the incredible TLC match they clashed in. With Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan flying around all over the place and the younger powerhouses Roman Reigns and Ryback getting physical, Kane had a lot to prove. But he never let himself get lost in the action and once again rose to the occasion, stealing the show. He defied age, logic and the odds to deliver an incredible flying clothesline off a table that was perched on the top rope. Truly remarkable athleticism from a great in-ring veteran. Kane Vs. Daniel Bryan (Extreme Rules 2014) When Daniel Bryan was without an opponent to defend his newly won WWE Championship against, WWE turned to the ever reliable Kane to put the superstar over. Despite being 47 at the time, he not only hung with the company’s greatest young athlete, he managed to find that fire inside of him that we had not seen in quite some time. The match was a fun and physical brawl that brought back some beloved gimmicks — including the parking lot brawl and the flaming table. Up against an incredible wrestler like Bryan, Kane never looked winded and fought exactly like he did back in the early 2000s. He was as hard-hitting as ever and proved that he still deserved to be the WWE Championship picture.