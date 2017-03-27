We are one week away from WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. With a packed card that features 8 championship matches and 12 overall, many are calling this the deepest card in the history of WrestleMania. Each day this week, I will feature predictions and analysis of two matches per article. Please share all comments in the section below and @JoshIsenberg4 on Twitter. Click here for predictions on the RAW Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championship. If you are in the Orlando area for WrestleMania 33, stop by Wing Shack on April 2nd from 1-3 for a free Q&A with DX Member Billy Gunn. You can also have the chance, for only $10, for a meet and greet with a man who made the Attitude Era “Bad Ass.” WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship Five feet of fury. Alexa Bliss enters WrestleMania 33 as the Smackdown Live Women’s champion. I am not sure many people would have predicted this a year ago or even 6 months ago. Bliss has risen to the top of her game by having a simple, but effective gimmick. She outsmarts everyone and showcases her athleticism on a weekly basis. We are just seeing her talent rise and it is only going to get better. With “all available women” able to compete in this match, it is interesting because we are still unsure if it will be a gauntlet type match or some sort of elimination match. Whatever it is, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Mickie James will all get an opportunity to dethrone the “queen” on Tuesday Nights. I also think we are in store for a few surprises, potentially the returning Naomi or even someone like Eva Marie. Think of the heat Eva Marie would get if she appeared at WrestleMania 33 and WON the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship. I doubt it will happen, but the surprises are the name of the game here. I expect 1-2 women either returning or debuting in this match. If Asuka loses at NXT, would this be the right time for her to be called up? It gives her the biggest stage possible. I am going to go on a big limb and say Alexa Bliss retains. I think there is somehow and someway where she survives and the following week, we see a surprise on who her next feud will be. It is so simple for her to say she has beaten everyone and out comes someone she hasn’t beaten.