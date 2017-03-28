We are 5 days from WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. With a packed card that features 8 championship matches and 12 overall, many are calling this the deepest card in the history of WrestleMania. Each day this week, I will feature predictions and analysis of two matches per article. Please share all comments in the section below and @JoshIsenberg4 on Twitter. Click here for predictions on the RAW Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championship. Click here for predictions on the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship and Intercontinental Championship If you are in the Orlando area for WrestleMania 33, stop by Wing Shack on April 2nd from 1-3 for a free Q&A with DX Member Billy Gunn. You can also have the chance, for only $10, for a meet and greet with a man who made the Attitude Era “Bad Ass.” RAW Women’s Championship It will be a battle of four women for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33. Bayley enters as the champion, after defeating Charlotte on an edition of WWE RAW. Adding Nia Jax to the mix gives this match a completely different dynamic and it is a good one. Last year’s Triple Threat Match was excellent, never duplicated and changed the landscape of the WWE Women’s roster. Each woman SHOULD win and an argument can be made for all. Sasha Banks is the most consistently “over” woman in WWE, but her track has slowed down since losing to Charlotte time and time again. She has the crossover appeal and being able to connect with multiple demographics. She is skilled, bossy and could give her career a much needed “reboot.” Bayley has become champion, but it has not been excellent. She continues to lose and continues to see a regression in her character from the crowd. Yes, she is likable. Yes, she connects with the families and girls. Is she connecting with the other 75 percent? A win on the big stage helps solidify her as the face of the division, but I am not sure she is ready for that. Nia Jax has dominated. She continues to impress and her size cannot be ignored. Her look is unique and can help for a different perspective in an entire division build around a similar look and style. Her dominance can continue at WrestleMania if she dismantles her opponents, but I think that they dismantle her early so the match goes on longer than 10 minutes. While she is limited, her quick power makes an impact and memories that last a long time. Charlotte is the best all-around. There is not debate around this. Her combination of mic work, ring work and pedigree makes her the favorite in my mind. She needs to get back the championship and continue her path of greatness. I would love to see a streak of Charlotte beginning this year, with a second consecutive win. Boo or cheer her, she gets the respect of everyone that watches her. With all of this being considered, my pick goes to The Queen.