Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles Hulk Hogan. Shawn Michaels. Bret Hart. The Undertaker. Now, you can add AJ Styles into that list of some of the greats. The McMahon family does not fight ANYONE on the grand stage. AJ Styles is not just anyone. In fact, he is the best professional wrestler in the world. We have seen so many incredible matches over the past year in his WWE rookie year that leave us wanting more. I understand the gripe with some fans, but this is best for AJ Styles. When Shane and Styles battle at WrestleMania 33, it is going to feel personal. It is going to feel like WWE tried to screw over AJ and that is what they want you to feel. There is no need for a heel vs. face because that is merely impossible for someone like AJ Styles. He is in a league of his own and he is being awarded a match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. The feud has heated up over the past month and the aggression from both men will get fans excited to see what Shane does at WrestleMania. I like this match and am looking forward to it. Shane is no slouch. He is not a full-time guy, but he has held his own in the ring with a guy very similar to AJ Styles. Remember his memorable matches and moments with Kurt Angle? What makes you think AJ Styles will put on a bad match? Has he really let the fans down yet? You can throw a phone book at Styles and he will put on a great match. What will happen here? What is the big spot? Whether you love it or hate it, AJ Styles has already surpassed a level of importance over the WWE World Championship. He will get it back in 2017, but right now is the right time to strike while the iron is hot. Let another guy get the title for a few months until Styles gets to be the face that runs the place once again. WrestleMania is not ALWAYS about the championship matches. Ask The Undertaker. Ask Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold, Bret Hart, etc.