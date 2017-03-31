We are 2 days from WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. With a packed card that features 8 championship matches and 12 overall, many are calling this the deepest card in the history of WrestleMania. Each day this week, I will feature predictions and analysis of two matches per article. Please share all comments in the section below and @JoshIsenberg4 on Twitter. Click here for predictions on the RAW Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championship. Click here for predictions on the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship and Intercontinental Championship Click here for predictions on the RAW Women’s and United States Championship Click Here for Shane vs. Styles and Wyatt vs. Orton Click here for The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns If you are in the Orlando area for WrestleMania 33, stop by Wing Shack on April 2nd from 1-3 for a free Q&A with DX Member Billy Gunn. You can also have the chance, for only $10, for a meet and greet with a man who made the Attitude Era “Bad Ass.” John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse This has been one of the more entertaining, outside of the box feuds that Smackdown Live has had heading into WrestleMania 33. Many complained earlier about this match, due to the women being involved. I think it is the perfect combination that WWE needed from both sides to make it a memorable match. The last Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 33 showcased the best John Cena promo that I have seen in a very long time. It also gave us more “Total Bellas Bulls*it.” This is why WWE is so good at creating storylines. They use the right details, the right amount of truth and always try to blur the line between fact and fiction. I applaud both men in making this feud work. The creativity of The Miz was fantastic. “Serious Cena” brings out the absolute best in him. This match has John Cena and Nikki Bella written all over it, especially since I think this could be the last match for Nikki Bella in WWE. I can see her riding off into the sunset and potentially getting that Diamond ring after the match. They have pushed this so hard where it seems too obvious. If it happens, I do think it is not scripted for television and comes to fruition. Nikki Bella will still be on Total Bellas and have plenty of things to do in her free time. I hope her neck is healthy and she remains on WWE television beacuse there is a need for her. She has improved and has been a consistent performer. Look, Maryse and Nikki will never be Charlotte, Sasha or Bayley. They are not needed to be. They let their personality and characters shine in a cross platform world of entertainment. Let them continue to do that. I am excited, however, to see Maryse compete in the ring. She was never fantastic, but she was never terrible either. When the lights go out in Orlando, expect a victory and a proposal in the middle of the ring for John Cena and Nikki Bella.