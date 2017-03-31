Hello wrestle friends from around the world! It is officially WrestleMania week, and many of us here at Wrestlezone are indeed in Orlando for all the festivities. WZ Weekly host Nick Hausman will be hitting up virtually every WWE show for a mountain of coverage, while I hit the ground running with a ton of awesome indie wrestling events throughout the week. I’ll be keeping you updated with this here live journal, adding pictures, videos, some interviews and all kinds of content from Orlando every single day, so make sure to check back! ** ** ** ** ** Thursday (3/30) – 7:30 a.m. EST It is a breezy 70 degrees here in Orlando as I sip my first cup of coffee for the day, watching the sun creep over a horizon of resorts and restaurants as far as the eye can see, all from the back porch of a condo I did not anticipate waking up in. Yesterday was an absolute nightmare. After issues with the plane I was delayed in Chicago; a two-hour delay isn’t really that bad, but when you’re waiting to get started on the ultimate warm-weather vacation, it seems like forever. The flight, once it actually took off, was relatively uneventful save for a few screaming children. They somewhat ironically played Disney’s Moana as the in-flight movie (which is a lot of fun, if you haven’t seen it yet) and I got a few hours of sleep in my somehow completely empty row. Once I got to Orlando, the hell began. I attempted to use my debit card to purchase a quick snack in the airport food court, but it wouldn’t take. Another card, same result. I called up my bank while walking to the rental car area, but was put on hold for more than an hour before their system hung up on me! Despite the rental having already been paid for, without a working card I couldn’t complete the security deposit; so no car. A friend offered to pay for it, but the rental company demanded that the deposit be made from a card with my name on it. Great. I tried to call a Lyft, but they’re blocked from the airport. I tried to call an Uber, but again, none of my cards were working. It was around the same time that I got a call saying that my villa, which had been booked and paid for, would not be available until Thursday afternoon after some unforeseen circumstances. So here I am, tired from delays and travelling, no food, no rental car, no villa, and I’ve now missed the first two hours of a wrestling show I was really interested in checking out. Long story short, I ended up waiting in the airport for close to four hours until a friend was finally able to pick me up. We tried to join some friends at a restaurant for some late night Chicago-style pizza (I know…) but went to the wrong place; at this point I’d had enough of my first day in Orlando, so we settled for Taco Bell drive-through, a crate of Corona, a few limes, and took our score back to my friend’s hotel. About the only positive thing that came from my airport experience was getting to see the entire Young Bucks family arrive. I also briefly caught up with some old friends and colleagues in Frank Manzo, Jon Alba and Doug McDonald who I’m looking forward to spending a lot more time with this week. Yesterday was one of the worst days in recent memory. There is nothing worse than a bad travel day and technology getting in your way when you just want to start your damn vacation. But before I went to bed (around 3 a.m. ) I got to kick back with some cold beer, a few good friends, and talk about wrestling late into the night. It was really cool looking out onto the back porch and seeing my buddy Curt Stallion (check him out in the current ROH Top Prospects tournament) fixated on some old New Japan Pro Wrestling matches at 2 a.m. Bad days happen, but I am convinced there is nothing in this world pro wrestling cannot fix. I’ll be back later today with some updates, perhaps a few interviews, photos and videos from around Orlando. I’ll be hitting up Walemania late tonight, as well as the WrestlePro show featuring quite a few friends and people I’m eager to see. Joey Ryan is wrestling Brandi Rhodes, so that’s really the only thing I need to see this week. Friday (3/31) – 3:40 a.m. EST Due to some unforeseen circumstances (which seems to be the frustrating theme of this week) I was not able to attend the WrestlePro show to support some of my friends. Apologies to the people I was supposed to meet, and to roster which I’m sure put on an incredible show. I was able to attend WaleMania III thanks to our amazing friends behind the scenes, and it absolutely lived up to its legend as the craziest party of WrestleMania weekend. I got there just in time to see a Q&A panel that featured Jim Ross, Dave Meltzer, Bruce Prichard, and Eric Bischoff, which is just an incredible amount of knowledge and history sitting at one table. Others included MVP, Moose, Will Ospreay and Justin Roberts alternated in and out randomly as well. They asked everyone who their favorite acts in WWE were currently, and while JR and Meltzer got great reactions with AJ Styles, and Prichard showed some respect to Bray Wyatt, Bischoff hilariously got MASSIVE heat from the crowd by saying Dolph Ziggler. Apparently the Showoff is not popular in Orlando! The upstairs was blocked off for those with a certain level of access during the Q&A part of the event and for an hour or so afterwards. It was nice to be able to get out of the hot, sweaty pit of humanity and I was able to catch up with an old buddy in Frank the Clown (let the internet hate begin) and the lovely, ridiculously sweet Noelle Foley, who was a guest bartender upstairs. After the Q&A they started clearing the stage and people had some down time to hang out as they got set for the post-midnight dance party and Wale performance. From the bouncers to the bartenders, to the people in charge and all the guests in attendance, I was impressed by how friendly and fun the atmosphere in the building was. I took an opportunity to check out the VIP area, which was about 200 degrees warmer than the surface of the sun and had fans crowded around trying to see who was inside. Despite the heat, that section was probably the most fun I’ve had all week so far, catching up with old friends, meeting new faces, and getting to talk with some true living legends. Off the top of my head the guest list in the back included… Adam Cole, Ethan Carter III, Mark Henry, one of the Usos (I’m gonna get heat for this but I don’t remember which one), Big E and Xavier Woods of the New Day, Moose, Chris Hero, John Morrison, Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Dave Meltzer, Eric Bischoff, Victoria, MVP, SoCal Val, Shane Helms, Lana (yes, the Ravishing Russian herself), Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly), Marty Scurll, Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe. There were so, so many more people there, but those are names I was fortunate enough to talk with. I just want to give a huge thanks to the folks behind WaleMania for hooking me up with this experience. I’m glad I was finally able to get out to one, and I will absolutely come back to see all of you again next year. The party was insane – I’m talking half-naked girls holding bottles on fire in an Orlando night club, insane – the service was excellent, the music was off the hook, and I’ll never forget being face-to-face with some of my all-time favorite performers, most important to me being the legendary Konnan. Friday (3/31) – 9:29 a.m. EST I’m heading out to PROGRESS wrestling in just a few minutes here, and then immediately over the Revolution Pro. The cards are ridiculously stacked, possibly the best shows of the entire week talent-wise, and there are still a few tickets available if you’re in the area. I’ll have results, reviews, photos, videos and possibly some interviews for you later today!