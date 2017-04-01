Predicting WrestleMania 33: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Tomorrow night is WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. With a packed card that features 8 championship matches and 12 overall, many are calling this the deepest card in the history of WrestleMania. Each day this week, I will feature predictions and analysis of two matches per article. Please share all comments in the section below and @JoshIsenberg4 on Twitter. Click here for predictions on the RAW Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championship. Click here for predictions on the SD Live Women’s and Intercontinental Championship Click here for predictions on the RAW Women’s and United States Championship Click here for predictions on The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns and Winner of the Battle Royal If you are in the Orlando area for WrestleMania 33, stop by Wing Shack on April 2nd from 1-3 for a free Q&A with DX Member Billy Gunn. You can also have the chance, for only $10, for a meet and greet with a man who made the Attitude Era “Bad Ass.” Triple H vs. Seth Rollins The King vs. The Kingslayer. The Game vs. The Architect. The Creator vs. The Man. However you want to word it, Triple H and Seth Rollins have given us the most complete story heading into Camping World Stadium on Sunday night. With so much background and history, it was so easy and logical to put this match together. Finally, we can say that we are getting Seth Rollins in a ring vs. Triple H. The creation of NXT has changed how we view superstars, for better or worse. Triple H has been the driving force in giving opportunities for guys like Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and many more the opportunity to break the mold of the traditional superstar. It has seemed to work out and what better way to capitalize than facing The Game at WrestleMania. As much as people think Triple H has buried so many guys, let’s take a look at his win and loss record at WrestleMania: WrestleMania 32: Loss vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 31: Win vs. Sting WrestleMania 30: Loss vs. Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 29: Win vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 28: Loss vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania 27: Loss vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania 26: Win vs. Sheamus WrestleMania 25: Win vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania 24: Loss vs. Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match WrestleMania 22: Loss vs. John Cena WrestleMania 21: Loss vs. Batista WrestleMania 20: Loss vs. Chris Benoit (whoops) in a Triple Threat Match WrestleMania 19: Win vs. Booker T WrestleMania 18: Win vs. Chris Jericho Get the picture? There is no need to go further back because my point has been made. Triple H has put over more younger stars over the years at WrestleMania 33 than he has used them to build his dominance in WWE. Facts are facts. Who Wins at WrestleMania…