Why Seth Rollins Needs To Defeat Triple H At WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 33 almost upon us, I thought it was important to take a look at one of the most important matches at this year’s marquee event. After years of strategic build-up and excellent storytelling, we are now finally here, about to witness the Game vs. the Man. The Cerebral Assassin vs. The Architect. Creator vs. Creation. Triple H vs. Seth Rollins. Arguably the most anticipated match of the night, this “non-sanctioned” match also has a lot riding on its outcome, particularly Seth Rollins’ future. The legend of Seth Rollins has been built around this storyline, and now with the end of the story in sight, it’s his chance to cement that legend. With that in mind, it’s imperative that Rollins pick up the victory over Triple H. The Losing Streak Must Come To An End Ever since his heel turn back in 2014, the majority of us couldn’t wait for him to eventually turn face. After all, he was the hottest young star in the company on the roll of a lifetime and even though he wasn’t a nice guy, fans still adored him. So it was only natural for the WWE Universe to want a face turn. And after his tremendous title reign came to an end, WWE did indeed dangle the face turn in our faces when he returned but they eventually copped out and had him remain heel by insulting the fans. But when Triple H finally betrayed him a few weeks later, the face Seth Rollins was born. However, with his acceptance of the fans, a losing streak was born. Since his return, the mostly face Seth Rollins has found himself screwed out of championships by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Of course, he has picked up some significant wins along the way, but WWE’s persistence to keep him in the main event scene — where he deserved to be — continued to result in Rollins on the losing end as they had to drag the story out until WrestleMania. While we could all accept it because we knew it was building towards the eventual epic feud with Triple H, this is where the losing streak must end. If Triple H were to beat Rollins cleanly tonight, then it would be a long time before Rollins could truly recover from it. And after hiding behind the King of Kings so often during his title reign, a clean loss to the Game himself would just prove Triple H’s point — that Rollins is nothing without him. And we all know that this certainly isn’t the case. The Perfect End To A Great Storyline The feud between Triple H and Seth Rollins is something many of us have been looking forward to for a very long time to come. While they both did feud as part of the Shield and Evolution rivalry back in 2014, it was their eventual alliance that confirmed we would see these two go one-on-one someday. Rollins had aligned himself with the least trustworthy superstar in WWE history, so many of us could have seen Trip’s betrayal coming. And were secretly excited for it. With Rollins taking up the Pedigree as his signature move, it kind of represented him becoming the Triple H of his generation — he can be brass, arrogant and cocky while getting physical at the same time. Triple H had willingly passed the torch to Seth, and now he has taken it back. It’s up to Rollins to reclaim it. WATCH: Seth Rollins Reunites with Sting, Talks Having Sting’s Last Match Much like he has done with the majority of his WrestleMania opponents, Hunter has been one step ahead of Rollins at every turn, constantly proving that he is the still very much so the Cerebral Assassin. And this is why WrestleMania can’t just be another chance to see Triple H dominate. Now more than ever, it’s Rollins’ time to shine, and he must do that on the “Grandest Stage of Them All” by overcoming all the odds, all the injuries and all the adversity to defeat Triple H. With three years of exceptional storytelling, it’s vital that this match serve as the conclusion to this chapter of Rollins’ career, and finally allow him to stand alone on that pedestal we have been waiting for him to return to since his injury. Very soon, Rollins will win the championship again all by himself, completing his transformation into the hero we all know he can become. But before he can do that, The Man must play the Game and win at WrestleMania.