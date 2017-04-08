5 Teams That Could Reform to Reinvigorate The WWE Tag Team Division

Undoubtedly one of WrestleMania 33’s greatest moments was the return of the Hardy Boyz. With social media and the internet’s presence, it’s almost impossible to truly surprise wrestling fans in today’s day and age. But Matt and Jeff’s arrival on the “Grandest Stage” was a refreshing moment, that will definitely go down in history among the greatest. But it was also refreshing because we know that the Hardys will bring a much-needed change to the tag team division. And we didn’t have to wait long to see it, as they stole the show during their ladder match by winning the Tag Team Championships. Having the charismatic tag team on RAW to defend their gold and breathe new life into the division raises questions about whether or not we might see any other teams return to do the same. And with WWE’s tag team division in need of a rebirth, let’s hope we see some legendary tag team comebacks. Let’s take a look at some teams who could add a great deal to the WWE tag team division. MNM Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo may have proven himself in the WWE main event picture as John Morrison, but he was stealing the show long before that as Johnny Nitro. As one half of the unstoppable tag team MNM, Nitro won multiple tag team championships with team-mate Joey Mercury in 2005. Managed by equally as talented Melina, the two dominated SmackDown before their eventual disbanding. They did reunite briefly at the close of 2006 and early 2007 and began a thrilling rivalry with the Hardy Boyz. After Nitro became John Morrison, he achieved a new level of star power as a main-eventer before eventually leaving the company. While he and Melina have individually gone from strength to strength outside of WWE, Mercury returned to the company in a behind-the-scenes role before returning to TV as part of J & J Security in the Authority angle. With the SmackDown tag team division in need of some help, a return from MNM would definitely reinvigorate things. While Mercury and Nitro could add a little spice to the tag team world, Melina would be a more than welcome addition to the women’s division. In today’s era, there is a considerable lack of gimmicks, so a return from the dominant paparazzi-loving A-listers would certainly liven things up. And that’s exactly what the WWE tag team division needs. Read Also: Reaction To The Hardy’s WWE Return & Does It Matter If They Are “Broken” London & Kendrick Paul London and Brian Kendrick held the record as the longest reigning WWE tag team champions in WWE history for over a decade. During their 334 day-long title reign, they ended up facing the likes of MNM, Deuce & Domino, William Regal & Dave Taylor and even the Hardy Boyz. As young performers, their historic title reign highlighted why SmackDown was the land of opportunity as they almost always stole the show when they were in the ring. However, just like I predicted, when they were drafted to RAW, they were relegated to Sunday Night Heat before eventually being released. With Kendrick now back in WWE and having already accomplished all there is to accomplish within the Cruiserwight division, why not move him to the tag team division by bringing back his former partner? I know that London has returned to TV on Lucha Underground, but it would be great if somewhere down the road, he reunited with Kendrick in WWE. Together, they were one of the most energetic tag teams in WWE history and quite frankly a joy to watch. I have no doubt that if they reunited, they would bring the same high-flying, action-packed style to the current division. Could you imagine the two of them embroiled in a feud with the likes of American Alpha? A team of veterans like London and Kendrick would be able to guide the younger teams and perhaps even put them over. But they are also young enough to focus on extending their own WWE legacies and perhaps win many more tag team championships together. The Shield WWE literally has all the ingredients to make this happen — and they will do it someday. But what better time than the present? Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose may have all carved out successful solo careers, but their time together as the Shield has arguably been the biggest highlight of their collective careers. Between 2012 and 2014, the Hounds of Justice dominated superstars and tag teams wherever they went, until they eventually ran into a team that would fight back — Team Hell No. The rivalry between the two breathed new life into the relatively stale tag team division and put the Shield on the map. Well, it’s time for Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose to do the same thing all over again. Furthermore, bringing back the faction could also do wonders for the athletes themselves. Ambrose is in need of a repackage, Rollins has accomplished what he set out to do by destroying Triple H at WrestleMania, and after defeating the Undertaker Roman Reigns will be lucky if he ever gets cheered again. With questionable booking for all three members and the tag team division issue, WWE could solve two problems with one solution — by reforming the Shield. Evolution The history between Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair is well-documented. The four men dominated WWE back in 2003 and three of them briefly reunited in 2014. And much like with the Shield, another reunion wouldn’t just do the tag team division the world of good, it would revitalize the iconic athletes. Triple H is WWE royalty — the legendary superstar is definitely part of the company’s Mount Rushmore and his presence would certainly spice things up in the tag team division. Moreover, it would allow him to do something different, rather than the usual Authority angle which he almost always ends up on the losing side of. While Batista is making a name for himself in Hollywood, it would definitely be awesome to see him return to the place that made him a household name. He deserved far better than his return in 2014 and a return in the future could definitely so the Animal some justice. Despite being retired, Ric Flair could thrive as the team’s manager. He still knows how to play dirty — he recently got involved in his daughter Charlotte’s matches — and could prove to be a real asset to the team. But the real person who could benefit from an Evolution reunion is Randy Orton. It seems like WWE has just had absolutely no idea what to do with the Apex Predator for the past few years. Despite being incredibly popular, Orton ends up in questionable feuds and uneventful matches. And I’m not sure anyone really wanted to see him become champion again at WrestleMania. A reunion with Evolution could definitely reinvigorate the character and give him something of substance to take part in. And Orton’s presence could be incredibly beneficial to the tag team division. He’s a multi-time tag team champion and was part of one of the greatest tag teams of all-time in Rated RKO. He briefly returned to tag team wrestling this year as part of the Wyatt Family and that was successful but short-lived. Perhaps after all these years, an extended run in the WWE tag team division could be the change Orton is looking for. Jeri-Show This one is simple — both Chris Jericho are future Hall of Famers, they’ve had incredibly long and successful careers. Jericho is on fire at the moment and easily one of the most beloved superstars in the business at the moment and the Big Show is in quite possibly the best shape of his career. Big Show and Jericho dominated the tag team division in 2009, winning the World Tag Team Titles before feuding over the World Championship with the Undertaker. With star power like these two thrown back into the tag team division, it would force all of the respective teams to up their games. Another tag title run from two legends who are notorious for putting younger performers over is something that the WWE’s tag team division is in desperate need of. No matter who would eventually win the titles in this feud, the WWE Universe would be the true winners if Jericho and Big Show reunited. Furthermore, Big Show is getting ready to retire in the near future. So, what better way for the World’s Largest Athlete to go out than by reigniting to one of his most successful partnerships?