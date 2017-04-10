It’s Time To Shake Things Up Again, Top 5 Superstars That Should Switch Brands in WWE

Tonight, WWE will “shake things up again” on WWE RAW, as a Superstar Shakeup is all the talk after a memorable WrestleMania 33. Big names, tag teams and the women of WWE are all subjected to be exchanged. Although, we are unsure of how this is going to actually work, WWE has a great opportunity to do just enough to freshen up the rosters. There is no need for a full draft every year and this is a great time for some key players to make changes to another brand. With that being said, here are five names that I think should switch brands after tonight. Number 5: Anderson and Gallows The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions see themselves in a possible reunion (if AJ Styles stays on Smackdown Live which could be doubtful). If Styles happens to somehow stay on Tuesday nights, a club reunion would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to invest in them 100 percent again. With very few tag teams on the Smackdown roster, Anderson and Gallows immediately become “THE” tag team on Tuesdays. WWE RAW currently has The Hardy Boyz, The Revival, The New Day, Enzo and Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro. Most of these teams could make the move to Smackdown Live, but I am not sure any of them would benefit most over Anderson and Gallows. They are too good in the ring and too good with AJ Styles not to put them back together. Name a stable in the WWE right now. Exactly. The Club should rule Tuesday nights and have all of the gold around their waist come Summer. With the impending championship run of Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown Live, everything can be strategically lined up for success on Smackdown Live.