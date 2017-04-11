Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Superstar Shakeup’s Shocks and Surprises”

The Miz, Maryse and Dean Ambrose Come To WWE RAW The Miz and Maryse come out dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella. Soon after, Dean Ambrose interrupts them and all three are new members of WWE RAW. Dean ends the segment giving him a Dirty Deeds. Looking at this to kick off WWE RAW, it is definitely a way for WWE to thank The Miz and Maryse for being the most consistent heels in WWE. It could be a promotion for them, but it could also stunt his growth. I think The Miz had a better opportunity at being World Champion than Universal Champion. Moving to WWE RAW should be a good thing for him, but I fear that he will be relegated to what he was before. Not that being an Intercontinental Champion is a bad thing, but we saw Miz resurrect himself at the end of 2016 in excellent feuds with Dolph Ziggler and John Cena. This should give you confidence in what and who he can work with, but will WWE go all the way with him again? Dean Ambrose to WWE RAW means Kevin Owens to Smackdown Live, right? The Kevin Owens Show will be blue on Smackdown Live Tuesday night. I do not love the idea of Dean Ambrose to WWE RAW. I fear we will see too many reunions of The Shield. Splitting them all off did so many positive things for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Maybe this is what Dean Ambrose needs to progress, but I just am not in love with him coming to WWE RAW. It seems like they are trying too hard to give WWE RAW “potential” main event guys when in reality, they are building the mid card up for a three hour show. The Revival Defeat The New Day Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson picked up a win on WWE RAW with a beautiful finisher to Xavier Woods. A solid bout and nice reaction for “Top Guys” tells me that The New Day might be headed to Smackdown Live. Is there really anything else that The New Day can do on WWE RAW? Giving them a fresh start on Tuesday nights can open up more opportunities for the younger teams on WWE RAW. It can also give American Alpha, The Uso’s and maybe another team on Smackdown Live the opportunity to work with an established team and an established brand. If this is it for The New Day on WWE RAW, it was one hell of a ride.