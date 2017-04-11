Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, we witnessed part one of WWE’s Superstar Shakeup. In an attempt to freshen up both brands, WWE moved some major superstars over to Raw from Smackdown Live. I’m not going to get into every move that was made, just the ones that I feel will actually make an impact on Monday Nights. Additionally, I won’t be predicting any potential storylines as we still don’t know which Raw superstars will be making the jump to the Blue Brand. WWE Superstar Shakeup Night One Review: What Did and Did Not Make Sense The Miz I was really hoping that The Miz would capture the WWE Championship once again, and eventually continue his fantastic rivalry with John Cena, but obviously that wish won’t be coming true, at least not anytime soon. Hopefully, the move to Raw doesn’t put a halt to The Miz’s momentum, as he was doing fantastic work on Smackdown Live. Raw’s roster is stacked with so much main event level talent, I really don’t see The Miz getting a chance at the Universal Championship in the immediate future. Dean Ambrose Ambrose is one of those WWE superstars constantly teetering between the mid card and main event scenes. It really doesn’t matter where Ambrose ends up as it’s obvious the higher ups don’t see him as a future WWE Champion, which is a shame. I think he continues working in the mid card on Monday nights, despite headlining Raw last night against Kevin Owens. Bray Wyatt This move really doesn’t make much sense to me. Wyatt finally reached the top of the mountain when he captured his first WWE Championship, and his reign for the most part was absolutely forgettable. Smackdown was the perfect place for Wyatt to finally establish himself as a main event player in WWE, and hopefully his push continues as he makes his way over to Monday nights. Kalisto This move makes perfect sense. Kalisto was rarely used on Smackdown Live, which was such a shame. He will be the perfect addition to a Cruiserweight Division that is lacking legitimate contenders to Neville’s championship. A run with the Cruiserweight Title would do wonders for his career. Alexa Bliss Bliss is a breath of fresh air in a women’s division that has been dominated by the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley for months. Bliss is, in my opinion, one of the best heels on the roster and I can’t wait to watch her tear the Raw women’s division to shreds with her fantastic mic work. If Charlotte moves over to Smackdown Live, Bliss should take over as the top heel on Raw. Read Also: Full List of Smackdown Live Stars Who Moved to Raw During WWE Superstar Shakeup What did you think of night one of the WWE Superstar Shakeup? Sound off with your opinions in the comment section below!