Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Shakeup = Kevin Owens Live”

Kevin Owens Live Kevin Owens, much to nobody’s surprise, is now on Smackdown Live. After his match with Chris Jericho at WWE Payback, he will most likely stay champion and feud with another former world champion. I will talk more about that later, but the addition of Kevin Owens to Smackdown Live is big. He carried WWE RAW for many months when everyone else got injured. He remained at the top of his game on the mic and in the ring, finishing feuds with Roman Reigns, Goldberg and Chris Jericho. The guy is absolute gold for Smackdown Live and will be the biggest and most desirable addition to the show. When Kevin Owens came out, his face was shaved and he wore a suit. Okay, I get it. A small rebranding of a guy who was known to wear gym shorts and a cut off every week. I like the clean look, something different and it really does not matter how he looks. Owens has never cared about his personal appearance, but this was a little switch to make it feel like he can change a bit when needed. When you look at the feuds for Owens down the road, names like Nakamura, Styles and Corbin intrigue me. This was the right switch at the right time for the blue brand. Underwhelming Addition To Tag Team Division An excellent, and I mean excellent, tag team match saw The Uso’s retain over American Alpha. After the match, everyone was waiting to see what tag team would attack and make a statement. Would it be Anderson and Gallows? How about Enzo and Cass? Why not Sheamus and Cesaro? Would Tuesday be a new day? Well, it was The Shining Stars. They made their names known when they attacked Alpha after the match to a very underwhelming ending to a great match. Nobody cares about them. They have had multiple gimmick changes and even tried to put masks on. This is nothing personal to them as competitors, but the investment has always been there with no successful outcome. Why in the blue (pun intended) hell would you waste this time and attack with Primo and Epico? This was a big mistake. We would see a video announcement of The New Day coming to Smackdown Live later in the night. So, you really think fans wanted to see Primo and Epico over Woods and Big E? A more aggressive and intense New Day would have helped them feel fresh, not overused and saturated. It comes down to WWE not letting their LONGEST REIGNING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS appear on the Smackdown Live episode where they are sent. WHO IS BOOKING THIS?