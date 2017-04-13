WWE Superstar Shakeup Night Two: What Did and Did Not Make Sense

Night one of WWE’s Superstar Shakeup left most of the WWE Universe with more questions than answers, as many of Smackdown Live’s top stars made the move over to Monday Night Raw. Smackdown had its chance to fire back on Tuesday night and in my opinion came out the winner of the “Superstar Shakeup”. Like in my previous article I won’t be going over all of the names that came over, just the ones that I feel will make the most impact on Smackdown Live. Kevin Owens This was a fantastic move by the WWE. Formerly on a brand with the likes of Rollins, Reigns, Balor, Strowman etc, Owens will now have a proper chance to shine, and can quickly become one of the major players on the brand. He brings with him the United States Championship, a title that now has a home that will showcase it properly, and give the belt the respect it deserves. Related: WWE Superstar Shakeup Night One: What Did and Did Not Make Sense Sami Zayn This is the rare sight of the WWE actually listening to their fans. After months of hope and speculation, Sami Zayn has finally made it to Smackdown Live. Ever since his feud with Kevin Owens ended, Zayn’s career on Monday Nights seemed to be at a standstill. Now that he’s on Smackdown he will have more opportunities to showcase his abilities and hopefully win his first championship. Charlotte Flair This move makes a lot of sense for Charlotte. She has done everything she possibly could on RAW. Now, she will have a chance to dominate a brand new division and definitively cement herself as the greatest women’s performer the WWE has ever seen. This move gives her fresh matchups which she definitely needs, as fans really don’t want to sit through another Charlotte/Sasha match. The only problem I see with this move is that other than Lynch or Naomi, there isn’t anyone on the roster who is on her level. Rusev Ever since Rusev lost the United States Championship, his career has gone downhill. Featured on TV with Jinder Mahal by his side, fans were left wondering why his talents were being wasted. He should be back from injury soon, and when he returns he should be booked as the dominant ass kicker that he was while he was champion. I can easily see Rusev becoming world champion in 2018. The New Day This was a pretty good move for Smackdown Live. They needed teams that are legitimate contenders in the tag division. This honestly wasn’t enough to fix Smackdown’s floundering tag team division, but this was good step in the right direction. What did you think of night two of the WWE Superstar Shakeup? Sound off with your opinions in the comment section below!